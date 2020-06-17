WWE cancelled Queen Of The Ring tournament due to Coronavirus

Apparently, the iconic King of the Ring event's counterpart for the women stars, named Queen of the Ring was set to happen this summer, but that has now been scrapped.

Earlier, Triple H revealed that WWE was planning to hold the Mae Young Classic tournament this year. It was later disclosed by Wrestling Observer that WWE cancelled that tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic. It seems that WWE already had an alternative plan to make the future show a historic one, but that never came to fruition.

Bryan Alvarez noted on The Observer that WWE never had the plans to bring back the Mae Young Classic tournament in 2020. Instead, they were planning to convert it to the first-ever Queen Of The Ring tournament. It could have been an added feather to the so-called Women’s Evolution. However, the coronavirus outbreak didn't let that happen, this summer.

“A couple of days ago, we were talking about the Mae Young Classic and coronavirus and everything like that. I believe that the actual idea for this year was a Queen Of The Ring Tournament, so not a Mae Young Classic, but a Queen Of The Ring Tournament.

"That is now off due to coronavirus. Had there not been a global pandemic I believe what you would have seen this Summer is the Queen Of The Ring Tournament,” the source informed. (courtesy wwfoldschool.com)

It should be noted that King of the Ring is an old-school tradition of WWE where multiple superstars get involved in a tournament to be contested under knockout rules. Whoever wins the final match receives royal treatment and thus gets to call himself The King. It is basically a way to handpick a talent for a future push.

Apparently, the same principle could have been applied to female talent, moving forward via the Queen of the Ring tournament. No updates are available whether WWE had plans to conduct the tourney among the roster members only or they intended to call multiple names around the globe for the new innovation.

Another all-female tournament is being speculated for a long time as WWE skipped both Mae Young Classic or the Evolution pay-per-view in 2019. Female superstars are eagerly waiting for a new announcement regarding them in due course. Although no such event can't happen in summer, the coronavirus situation could improve during the fall and the company could put together the canceled plans by then.