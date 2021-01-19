WWE Champion’s return & more Rumble participants announced on Raw

McIntyre has been off the TV for the past two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. But he did appear on this week’s show via a pre-recorded message from his home. He was talking from his gym stating that he feels better from the initial coronavirus diagnosis, and will be back next week. He also invited Goldberg to face him if he wants some action.

Later, WWE.com officially announced that these two top stars will be back for next week's Raw. Goldberg and McIntyre are likely to have a final confrontation on the final red brand show before meeting for the WWE Title at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31.

Goldberg returned on RAW during the Legends Night episode on January 4, which was also the last night that McIntyre was physically present on Raw. That was the same night where The Myth challenged McIntyre to the title match at Royal Rumble.

WWE continued the buildup for the title match despite their absence. This week’s RAW featured a segment where The Miz and John Morrison hosted The Dirt Sheet with Goldberg’s dummy Duane "Gillberg" Gill, and a Fake Drew McIntyre character. The segment ended with Miz and Morrison claiming that both McIntyre and Goldberg will eventually lose at Rumble because Miz plans on cashing in his Money In the Bank contract on that night.

Speaking of Royal Rumble, more participants for both men's and women’s editions have been confirmed. Alexa Bliss and Shayna Baszler are now official for the Women’s Rumble. Both Bliss and Baszler declared their spots for the over-the-top-rope match during separate segments on this week’s RAW.

BREAKING NEWS:



The ‘Superstar to watch in 2021’ 𝓡𝓮𝓵𝓮𝓷𝓽𝓵𝓮𝓼𝓼 𝓡𝓸𝔂𝓬𝓮 is officially entering the #RoyalRumble 💋 https://t.co/t12PptWnb5 — Relentless Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) January 18, 2021

Peyton Royce has also been announced to join the melee. WWE posted a new video of Sarah Schreiber confirming Royce's spot from the backstage of RAW. Later, Royce re-tweeted that video to promote her appearance.

Also, top WWE Raw star Jeff Hardy declared his spot for the Men's Rumble Match. Hardy said in a video that he's done a lot in his career, but he's never won a Rumble Match and now he’s willing to.

2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on January 31 from Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida. Check out the updated card,

WWE Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Universal Title

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, 21 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, 21 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37