WWE Clash at the Castle 2022: Match card, Date, Start Time in India, TV Channel and Live Streaming Info

WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 Venue, Date and Timing
When and where is WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 taking place?
The event is set to take place on Saturday (September 3) at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.
What time does WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 start?
The event starts at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 5 PM GMT (Saturday, September 3). In India, the show will start at 10 PM IST (Saturday, September 3).
WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming Info
Where and how to watch WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 in India?
In India, Sony Pictures Network has the rights to telecast all WWE shows. So, Sony TEN 1 (English), Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) and Sony TEN 4 (Tamil/Telugu) are the channels that will broadcast the event, while Sony LIV will live stream the PLE.
How to watch WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 in USA and rest of the world?
In the US, NBC's Peacock streaming service is the destination for viewers and if you are outside of the US, you can watch Clash at the Castle 2022 on the WWE Network as usual.
WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 Match Card
● Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Drew McIntyre
● WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler
● Six Woman Tag Team Match: Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky
● Singles Match: Riddle vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins
● WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) (with Ludwig Kaiser) vs. Sheamus (with The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch))
* Card Subject to change