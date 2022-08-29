WWE Clash at the Castle 2022: Match card, Date, Start Time in India, TV Channel and Live Streaming Info

The inaugural edition of the Clash at the Castle will mark the first ever WWE stadium live event in the United Kingdom (UK) since the 1992 SummerSlam and also the company's first UK PPV overall since Insurrextion in 2003.

The PLE, which takes the name of Cardiff Castle will be headlined by two of the biggest names on the roster battling to reign supreme as UK's own Drew McIntyre challenges the undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns.

Apart from the undisputed Universal title match, two more titles will be on the line in the form of the SmackDown Women's Championship and the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

While SmackDown women's champion Liv Morgan makes her second title defence when she goes up against Shayna Baszler, Gunther, the Intercontinental champion will look to defend the title against Sheamus.

Plus, the Clash at the Castle card will also include a six woman tag team matchup as the team of Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka face the team of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky.

Also on the card, a fight that was postponed from SummerSlam will take place as Riddle, who has recovered from injury, is all set to face Seth Rollins.

More matches may be confirmed in the go-home shows of Raw and SmackDown, but the card features only five fights as it stands on Monday (August 29).

Here is all you need to know about WWE Clash at the Castle 2022:

WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 Venue, Date and Timing When and where is WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 taking place? The event is set to take place on Saturday (September 3) at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. What time does WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 start? The event starts at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 5 PM GMT (Saturday, September 3). In India, the show will start at 10 PM IST (Saturday, September 3). WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming Info Where and how to watch WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 in India? In India, Sony Pictures Network has the rights to telecast all WWE shows. So, Sony TEN 1 (English), Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) and Sony TEN 4 (Tamil/Telugu) are the channels that will broadcast the event, while Sony LIV will live stream the PLE. How to watch WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 in USA and rest of the world? In the US, NBC's Peacock streaming service is the destination for viewers and if you are outside of the US, you can watch Clash at the Castle 2022 on the WWE Network as usual. WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 Match Card ● Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Drew McIntyre ● WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler ● Six Woman Tag Team Match: Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky ● Singles Match: Riddle vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins ● WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) (with Ludwig Kaiser) vs. Sheamus (with The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch)) * Card Subject to change