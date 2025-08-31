WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Live Streaming: Schedule, Where to Watch Pay-per-View in India, UK, USA?

The much-anticipated Clash in Paris is set to take place at the French capital, a pay-per-view event of WWE.
It is scheduled for Sunday, August 31, 2025, at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France. The event will feature wrestlers from WWE's Raw and SmackDown brand divisions. This marks WWE's second PPV and livestreaming event in France, following Backlash in May 2024, and the first one held in the Paris metropolitan area.
Start Time: August 31 at 11:30 PM IST (8:00 PM local time in Paris) at the Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre, France.
WWE Clash in Paris 2025 features six exciting matches with three championship titles at stake. The main event is a World Heavyweight Championship Fatal Four-Way where Seth Rollins defends his title against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso. This high-stakes match allows Rollins to lose the title without being pinned, creating unpredictability and drama.
John Cena faces Logan Paul in what is Cena's debut and farewell match in France, adding emotional weight to the event. Roman Reigns goes head-to-head with Bronson Reed in a highly anticipated showdown, while Sheamus and Rusev engage in a physical "Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook" no-disqualification match. On the women's side, Becky Lynch defends her Intercontinental Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, a clash between different wrestling generations.
Lastly, The Wyatt Sicks will defend their WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits, promising high-energy teamwork and action. Overall, the card balances legacy, rivalries, and intense competition for an electrifying event
|Region
|Start Time
|Date
|India
|11:30 PM IST
|August 31
|USA
|2 PM ET / 11 AM PT
|August 31
|UK
|7 PM BST
|August 31
|France
|8 PM local
|August 31
The WWE Clash in Paris will be live-streamed via Netflix app and website from 11:30 pm IST in India on Sunday.
The WWE Clash in Paris can be watched on the Peacock network from 2 pm ET on Sunday.
The WWE Clash in Paris will be live-streamed via Netflix app and website from 7 pm BST in United Kingdom.