WWE Clash of Champions 2019 Results: Winners, Video Highlights and More

The Universal Championship match was the main event of the show in which Roman Reigns also returned to pay-per-view action in a No-DQ affair. Plus, WWE'S Four-Horsewomen collided in two separate battles for the women's division championships on Sunday (September 15).

Here are the results from WWE Clash of Champions 2019:

WWE United States Title Match: Cedric Alexander vs. AJ Styles (c)

This title match was surprisingly added to the kick-off show and it saw Cedric stun AJ with a big Michinoku Driver. AJ went outside to regroup as Cedric tried to hit a top rope move. Later, AJ caught Cedric with a Styles Clash on the floor. Cedric then came back with a back elbow but AJ nailed him with a reverse DDT and followed up with a big Phenomenal Forearm for the pinfall win.

Winner: AJ Styles defeated Cedric Alexander via pin-fall

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins (c)

Clash of Champions main show kicked off with Roode and Ziggler trying to capitalize by double-teaming on Strowman who nailed them with a Shoulder Block and splashes. Rollins made the tag and hit his signature moves like Blockbuster, Suicidal Dive. Ziggler countered with the Sleeper Hold but Strowman made the tag only to hit the ring post. Rollins ran into the match only to digest a Spinebuster. Strowman accidentally downed Rollins with a shoulder block which allowed Roode to hit the Glorious DDT to get the pinfall win and become the new Raw tag team champions.

Winners: Ziggler & Roode defeated Rollins & Strowman to become tag team champions via pin-fall

SmackDown Women's Title Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley (c)

Charlotte Flair came out to a big hometown pop from the audience whereas Bayley got massive boos from the crowd. It was a short matchup where Flair tried to work on the champion after a slam. The referee tried to separate them as Bayley exposed the turnbuckle and landed Flair hard on it to get the pinfall victory.

Winner: Bayley retained her title against Charlotte Flair via pin-fall

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: The Revival vs. Big E and Xavier Woods (c)

A 'this is awesome' chant broke during this match which saw a lot of back and forth action. The Revival sent Big E to the turnbuckles to take control. E, however, came back with a belly-to-belly suplex but soon digested a Shatter Machine from Revival. The challengers then targeted the injured knee of Woods and applied a submission hold to force him to tap out. The Revival left Clash of Champions with the SmackDown tag team champions.

Winners: The Revival defeated New Day to win SD Tag Titles via submission

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match: Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c)

Alexa Bliss started the match with a snap suplex for a two-count. She was in control over Rose until WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth and Carmella ran out with superstars chasing him. Bliss was keen to pin Truth which allowed Rose and Deville to take control of the match. Bliss made the tag to Cross who connected with a high-fly crossbody. Rose missed a knee as Cross planted her with the top rope neckbreaker to retain the women's tag team championships at Clash Of Champions.

Winners: Bliss & Cross retain titles via pin-fall victory against Rose & Deville

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: The Miz vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

Sami Zayn cut a heel promo on the Undertaker as the Deadman had delivered a Chokeslam on him past week on SmackDown before Nakamura and Miz entered. Miz started by dropping the champion with a big boot. Zayn distracted him allowing Nakamura to take control of the match. Miz came back with big YES kicks and a DDT. He hit the Skull Crushing Finale successfully but Zayn did not allow the referee to count. Miz chased Sami as Nakamura caught Miz with a kick and hit the Kinshasa for the pinfall win at Clash Of Champions.

Winner: Nakamura retains title via pinfall win

RAW Women's Title Match: Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch (c)

The back and forth encounter ended unprecedently as Sasha Banks brought a chair inside the ring. She was frustrated for not getting the pinfall even after hitting the Meteora and locked in the Banks Statement hold. She then hit Lynch hard with the chair as the champion accidentally knocked out the referee leading to the DQ.

Winner: Sasha Banks wins via DQ, but Becky Lynch retains title

WWE Title Match: Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

Orton started the title match by dropping Kofi back-first through the announce table. Kingston later fired back with a drop-kick. Orton then tried to go for the ring-draped DDT but Kofi countered that with an SOS. Orton planted him with an RKO outta nowhere. Kofi put his feet on the ropes to save the matchup. The champion dodged a Punt attempt and hit the Trouble in Paradise to win the match and retain the WWE Championship.

Winner: Kofi retains title via pin-fall win

No Disqualification Match: Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan

It was an all-out brawl at Clash of Champions which saw the two big men use ring steps and LED boards as weapons. Reigns used a production camera to take out Rowan and connected with a Superman Punch. Suddenly, Harper returned and took out Reigns with a big boot. The Bludgeon Brothers reunited at ringside as Rowan planted Reigns with an Iron Claw slam to get the win.

Winner: Rowan beats Reigns via pin-fall and an assist from partner Harper

WWE Universal Title Match: Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins (c)

Braun Strowman sold a kayfabe knee injury throughout the match as Seth Rollins was able to put him down him with two back-to-back Stomps. Strowman managed to kick out and go for a Powerslam but his knees gave up. Rollins then hit him with a Pedigree followed by the third Stomp to get the win. The lights suddenly went out as we saw The Fiend Bray Wyatt standing in the ring. He put down Rollins with a Sister Abigail followed by the Mandible Claw as Clash of Champions went off the air.

Winner: Rollins retains title via pin-fall, but digested an attack after the match