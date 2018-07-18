WWE confirms injuries for Kane and Kevin Owens

On Smackdown Live, Kane picked up an injury after The Bludgeon Brothers attacked him in the backstage area during the bygone PPV event. He was unable to compete that night which forced Daniel Bryan to go solo in the tag team title match. However, Kane tried to get himself involved in the fight, but his ankle gave up.

Now WWE has confirmed that the Big Red Machine has suffered a broken ankle by virtue of this attack. So he will not be able to compete for the upcoming weeks. The reunion of Team Hell No has definitely been cut short due to this.

Check out Kane's injury update provided on WWE.com,

“At WWE Extreme Rules, Kane suffered an injury at the hands of The Bludgeon Brothers. Despite returning to action to help his Team Hell No tag team partner Daniel Bryan, X-rays taken on The Devil’s Favorite Demon later revealed that he has suffered a broken ankle.”

This might very well turn out to be part of a storyline just to keep Kane away from WWE TV. He is busy with his political career and will not perform regularly. So the promotion may have just made a way for him to go back to his real-life, courtesy of this angle.

Another injured superstar is Kevin Owens from WWE Raw roster. Braun Strowman literally killed this man by shoving him off from the top of the cage through the announce table. Emergency Medical Team ran out to give immediate aid and escort him out of the building.

Updates from WWE stated that he picked up multiple injuries,

“After a 20-foot descent through an announce table during his Steel Cage Match against Braun Strowman at WWE Extreme Rules, Kevin Owens sustained multiple injuries, including bruising of the shoulder and back, bruised ribs and a neck strain. He will be re-evaluated later in the week.”

It looks like the Prizefighter will also be away from the scene for a while to recover from this latest injury. Like Kane's storyline angle, this one too looks like a kayfabe as the WWE Superstars are accustomed to taking this kind of leaps. Owens has taken a number of them during his feud against Strowman. Hopefully, he is okay and will return in quick time after he overcomes the trauma of this nasty fall.