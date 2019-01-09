WWE confirm two huge championship matches for Royal Rumble

The first was none other than Shane McMahon return to action. He will team up with The Miz to challenge The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro) for the Smackdown tag team championship.

The Bar have held the tag team championships for the past two months and have been in repeated feuds with The New Day and The Usos. Even last night, they successfully defended their titles against the latter-mentioned team. Mandy Rose came out in a towel to distract Jimmy Uso to cost the Usos the title.

The Miz headed to the ring to congratulate the champions and demanded his first tag team title opportunity with Shane McMahon, and could think of a better idea to let it happen at Royal Rumble. The Bar backed away initially before Sheamus hit The Miz with his Brogue Kick to accept the challenge.

WWE.com confirmed the huge Royal Rumble title match, thereafter,

“Can The Miz & Shane McMahon stop The Bar’s championship reign and prove to the WWE Universe that they truly are the best duo in the world? Or will The Bar surprise them with a reality check? Don’t miss Royal Rumble on Sunday, Jan. 27, streaming live at 7 ET/4 PT on WWE Network!”

Smackdown main event from Jacksonville featured a triple threat match featuring Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Carmella. The stipulation added to the match confirmed the winner will receive a title shot against Asuka. Charlotte Flair was in control with the Figure-Eight locked on Carmella. But Becky Lynch neutralized her with a leg-drop and locked in the dis-arm-her to pick up the submission win.

WWE.com confirmed that Becky Lynch vs. Asuka will happen for the first time ever at WWE Royal Rumble PPV,

“The Man tends to come around at the most opportune moments, but is she ready for this enormous challenge? Tune in to the Royal Rumble event Sunday, Jan. 27, at 7 ET/4 PT, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network for what is sure to be an edge-of-your-seat fight for the championship.”

This match comes as no surprise as Becky Lynch is the hottest property in the pro-wrestling industry, today. There’s no better option available on the female roster that could challenge Asuka for the title. But we should note that she was also the favorite to win the women’s Royal Rumble match and set up a dream match against Ronda Rousey.

EXCLUSIVE: She might have to work a little bit harder and climb a little bit higher, but #TheMan @BeckyLynchWWE is up for the challenge at #RoyalRumble! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/skfveplskt — WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2019

For now, Becky Lynch seems to be off from this equation as a straight-off title opportunity awaits her at Royal Rumble. In case she loses the match, then she might try to enter the battle royal to pull off double duties on a single night. Otherwise, Charlotte Flair is the current favorite to win women’s Royal Rumble 2019.