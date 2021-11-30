WWE Day 1 Championship match and more announced on Raw

The first-ever WWE Day 1 pay-per-view had a main-event from the red brand where Big E was initially announced to defend his title in a singles encounter with Seth Rollins.

It was Rollins who opened this week's RAW episode and revealed that he will be challenging the WWE Champion for the title at Day 1.

The challenger earned his title shot by winning a Fatal-4-Way ladder match, a few weeks ago toppling the likes of Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, and Rey Mysterio.

Then in a backstage segment, Owens approached Rollins to give another big news. Apparently, WWE Official Adam Pearce ruled that if Owens can beat WWE Champion Big E in the non-title main event of the November 29 edition then he will be added to the title match at WWE Day 1.

As seen in that match, Kevin Owens defeated WWE Champion Big E via DQ after Rollins attacked Owens. Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat for the WWE Championship for WWE Day 1 pay-per-view was then officially announced.

The inaugural pay-per-view event for 2022 will take place on New Year’s Day, Saturday, January 1, from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The WWE Title bout is the only match that’s been announced for the PPV card.

In more news, Next week’s RAW from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee will have a headliner in a RAW Women’s Championship match.

A contract signing segment went down between Liv Morgan and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in which WWE Official Sonya Deville confirmed that the title match between these two will go down next Monday night.

Morgan became the new number-one contender to Lynch’s title as she won a Fatal-5-Way over Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina Vega and Carmella back on the November 8 RAW episode.

Apart from the title match announcement, RAW from Long Island also featured a 10-woman tag team match.

Team Liv - Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke defeated Team Becky – Becky Lynch, Carmella, Zelina Vega, Doudrop, and Tamina Snuka. Morgan secured the pin-fall win on Tamina with her Ob-Livion finisher.