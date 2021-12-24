WWE Day 1: Spoiler for Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns main-event

The two have previously collided at the Saudi Arabia PPV, Crown Jewel where The Usos and Paul Heyman got involved, leading to a controversial finish to the match. With the rematch looming around, the expectation is that another controversial finish is being planned by the WWE.

Sami Zayn won a Battle Royal, a few weeks ago on Smackdown to earn a Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns. Zayn wanted to get his Title match at WWE Day 1 but Brock Lesnar forced him to get his title match on SmackDown so that Lesnar can face the Universal Champion at the PPV.





Get breaking news alerts. Allow Notifications

Eventually, Lesnar attacked Zayn before his match against Roman, helping Reigns to defeat Zayn in a quick fashion. Then Lesnar once again attacked Zayn, who was in a wheelchair, a week later. Now, Zayn is likely to seek redemption when the PPV arrives.Going by the storyline, the Master Strategist will cost The Beast Incarnate his next championship match opportunity. This will help Roman Reigns to continue with his history-making title reign while Lesnar will also be protected.On Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry also supported the theory adding that Zayn could have a deal where he would get a proper Universal Title match only if he helps The Tribal Chief in defeating Lesnar at WWE Day 1,“Maybe the revenge factor is in. You’re talking about turning the business on its ear, with all the stuff that’s going on, imagine the Sami parade if he pulled the rug from under and there was some underlying deal with Paul Heyman that would get him a title shot.”Wrestling Observer Newsletter already noted how the upcoming bout is designed to have a big finish where the fans would clamor for yet another rematch. Now you know how the creative team is setting things up for the next Lesnar vs. Reigns at Wrestlemania 38 which would possibly occur with a stipulation to prevent any interference.With a successful title defense at WWE Day 1, Roman Reigns will become the longest-reigning Universal Champion (topping the earlier record set by Brock Lesnar of 503 days) in the company’s history. He is also undefeated for over 700 days in the WWE starting from December 2019.