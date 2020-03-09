WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: Results and Recap

The SmackDown Tag Team Titles, Raw Tag Tiles were on the line alongside a few mid-card championships in the pay-per-view which took place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Check out how WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 went down:

Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak

A technical contest was in-store for the Elimination Chamber PPV opner. Bryan leveled Gulak with a full nelson slam followed by a dragon suplex with the bridge. Gulak soon countered with a release German Suplex and then hit a reverse suplex off the top rope into a dragon sleeper. Bryan tried to reverse it and got the YES Lock applied to make Gulak pass out for the win.

Result: Bryan defeated Gulak via Submission (YES Lock)

WWE United States Title Match: Humberto Carrillo vs. Andrade (c)

Carrillo successfully hit a Super Hurricurana followed by a Top Rope Moonsault but Andrade moved out of the way and sent him into the turnbuckles. A Double-Knees followed as Carrillo was taken to outside for a DDT on the floor. But the challenger countered with a back body drop. He rolled up Andrade for a pinfall attempt but Andrade reversed it holding the tights to escape with the championship win.

Result: Andrade defeated Carrillo via Pinfall

Elimination Chamber Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles: The Usos vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. The New Day vs. John Morrison and The Miz (c)

The New Day and The Usos started the match whereas Roode and Ziggler were the last to enter. The third to fifth spots were reserved by Lucha House Party, Miz-Morrison and Heavy Machinery, respectively.

Lucha House Party was the first one to get eliminated as Tucker and Otis performed The Compactor on them. Roode and Ziggler then sent Otis through a Chamber pod and hit Tucker with a Superkick Glorious DDT combo to eliminate Heavy Machinery.

But The Usos soon hit flying splash on Roode and Ziggler to eliminate them. Kofi Kingston missed a flying move off the chamber pod to get pinned by Miz and Morrison. Miz then locked in the Figure-Four on one of the Usos who came back with Superkicks. But Miz and Morrison pinned Jey Uso at the same time with legs on the ropes to steal the Elimination Chamber win.

Result: Miz and Morrison defeated The Usos via Pinfall

Elimination order:

1) Lucha House Party

2) Heavy Machinery

3) Roode and Ziggler

4) The New Day

5) The Usos

No DQ Match: Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles

AJ Styles taunted The Undertaker during this match and even tried to deliver a Tombstone Piledriver. But Black countered with a Meteora through a table and went for the Black Mass. But The OCs prevented him from hitting so. The Undertaker's gong hit the arena. The Deadman choked out the OCs and hit a Chokeslam on Styles allowing Black to land the Black Mass on Styles for the win.

Result: Black defeated Styles via Pinfall (Outside interference from the Undertaker)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Murphy and Seth Rollins vs. The Street Profits (c)

As expected, AOP interfered in the match forcing the Viking Raiders to come out and neutralize them. Rollins also sneaked in to take out the challengers with a Tower of Doom attempt. Kevin Owens appeared through the crowd to distract Rollins. Dawkins then ran over him and dropped a Powerbomb. Ford successfully hit the Flying Splash off the top rope on Rollins to secure the win. Owens hit Rollins with a Stunner once the match was over.

Result: The Street Profits defeated Rollins and Murphy

3-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title: Cesaro, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Braun Strowman (c)

Braun Strowman's inhuman power came up short as the numbers-game appeared to be too much for him. Strowman tried to level Nakamura with a big blow to the chest but he got caught outside the ring as Nakamura sent him to the ring post hitting a Kinshasa on the back of the neck. Sooner, Sami Zayn followed up with Helluva Kick to pin Strowman and become the new Intercontinental Champion.

Result: Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro defeated Braun Strowman

Elimination Chamber Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Ruby Riott vs. Natalya vs. Sarah Logan vs. Liv Morgan vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka

(Winner will face RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36)

Natalya and Ruby Riott were the duo to start off this Women's Elimination Chamber match. Nattie had the Sharpshooter locked in but Riott countered by sending her into the Chamber pods. Sarah Logan entered next to hit a Double-Knees on Nattie against the pods. She went to the top of the pod for a crossbody on Natalya. Shayna Baszler was out from the pod next as multiple eliminations followed. She locked in the Kirifuda Clutch to choke out Logan, Riott and Natalya, respectively.

Liv Morgan entered the match next and tried to fight off the Queen of Spades. But Baszler swung her into one of the Chamber pods and forced her to tap out to the Kirifuda Clutch. Asuka was out, last in the match trying to throw some resistance but Baszler targeted her injured wrist. The Kirifuda Clutch was soon locked in as Asuka was faded out. Shayna Baszler won the Elimination Chamber match with all the five eliminations under her name to earning a championship shot to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36.

Result: Shayna Baszler defeated Natalya, Liv Morgan, Asuka, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan

Elimination order:

1) Sarah Logan

2) Ruby Riott

3) Natalya

4) Liv Morgan

5) Asuka