WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: How Lita prepares for big match against Becky Lynch

In fact, Lita last fought in such a high calibre match back in 2006 when she lost the women's title to Mickie James in Survivor Series. Her 2012 involvement was as squash match against Heath Slater in a inter-gender match.

Lita entered the Royal Rumble last month and two days later she appeared on Monday Night Raw to challenge Becky Lynch for a title match at this weekend's premium live event.

So, how has the Hall of Famer prepared for the match? What is the secret behind her training and what is her opinion about Becky Lynch? Lita reveals ahead of the match in a video package made by WWE.

On her intense workouts and comparison to her earlier stint to the upcoming big match, Lita takes pride to represent "women past their prime".

"This version of Lita is pretty interesting as I'm getting to know her right now. This is the second part of my journey in this career, to have been a trailblazer on the Front end," Lita said in the WWE video.

"And now at this age I feel a very big sense of pride coming in here and representing not only myself but like women "past their prime" and showing that there's a new level and another prime to be had."

Since moving to California, Lita said she has carried kettlebell wherever she went and also used running and hiking as part of her workout.

"Ever since I have moved out to California, I have definitely used the land as my gym. Going running, hiking and taking my kettlebell everywhere. I'll just bring it to the park and just enjoy it," Lita added.

Lita also revealed her diet plan that has helped her stay fit despite being away from active competition along with her intense workouts.

"Ever since I retired from active competition, it's just like being good to myself is that really important. I put a lot of effort into it by being vegan but also combined with that like mental health, like if I'm feeling stressed or anxious.

"What works for me is being near the ocean. This is a spot that I'll come to a lot if I just need to take some deep breaths and not get overwhelmed about having the biggest match of my career."

Lita feels the 'umlimited potential' Becky she knew from earlier has slightly gone off path and she will help her get back on track with this weekend's matchup.

"I first met Becky when she came up to Raw the day I saw her I was like, man this girl has unlimited potential. But now this incarnation is a little sideways in the Becky lynch that I know she is deep down.

"She's just kind off track. I hope that I can kind of knock her back on to the trajectory that she was on before, because that Becky lynch has unlimited potential. This Becky Lynch, I could see getting in the way of herself because she's just like believing her own hype."

On her in-ring preparation for such high intensity match, Lita said she is working on moves that will keep Becky guessing be it on the ground or while standing.

"I came to the ring today and specifically I wanted to work on the moves that I know Becky lost to all the time. She is down in that position. What's the counter that she's maybe not expecting, what something that she hasn't faced with some of the other competitors in the ring?," Lita said.

The Hall of Famer, however, admitted that Becky knows her moves very well, so she needs to execute them well and doesn't want to give the champ an easy way to walk away as still the champion.

"She (Becky) knows my arsenal as well. So, looking at ways to like what to expect and just how to try to maintain control. Everything I do has to be spot-on and perfect.

"There are no room for errors, mistakes. If I give Becky an opportunity, she will take it and walk out champion just like she has before."

Although she has a short time for in-ring preparation, Lita believes she can beat Becky and become the women's champion one more time.

"In the training and preparation knowing that I am able to kind of switch into that gear where I am like now a competitor. I know I can beat Becky Lynch. The better I prepared the better I'm going to do out there, but the success I am after, is walking away as a champion."

All said and done, this match looks more like Lita giving a push to Becky Lycnh and there is no way she will drop the belt ahead of WrestleMania 38.