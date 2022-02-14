WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: Match Card, Date, Time in India, Telecast and Live Streaming Information

Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown will host the 12th edition of the Elimination Chamber, where two matches of the premium live event's namesake will headline the card.

From Raw, it will be a championship match for the men's prime title - WWE Championship and from SmackDown, it will be for the chance to challenge the blue brand women's champion.

This will be the first ever Elimination Chamber event taking place in Saudi Arabia after events named - Greatest Royal Rumble, WWE Super Showdown and WWE Crown Jewel - were hosted ealier in the country.

Elimination Chamber 2022 will also be the final stop for a premium live event ahead of WrestleMania 38 and the third premium live event of the year 2022.

Apart from the gimmick based elimination chamber matches, the premium live event will also see three more titles being put on the line along side two matches based on recent rivalry. The card could see a few changes as we build up to the event.

Here is all you need to know about WWE Elimination Chamber 2022:

Elimination Chamber Match Rules The match is contested by six wrestlers with two of them starting the match in the ring, and the other four are locked in pods or glass chambers. After a certain amount of time (either three, four or five minutes) a chamber opens at random and a wrestler is added to the two already competing, and this continues until all men are released. In the match, Wrestlers are eliminated either by pin-fall or submission like any other elimination match. In the end, the winner is decided by the final man left after all others have been eliminated. WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 venue, date and time When and where is WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 taking place? The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday (February 19) at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. What time does WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 start? The event is scheduled to start with the Kick-Off show at 11 AM ET / 8 PM PT / 4 PM GMT / 9:30 PM IST (Saturday, February 19). The main show will start at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT / 5 PM GMT / 10:30 PM IST (Saturday, February 19). WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Telecast Information Where to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2022? The event will be available on the Peacock Network for the fans in the United States and on the WWE Network for fans in rest of the world. How to watch and stream WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 in India? Sony Sports Network Channels - Sony Ten 1/HD (English), Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4/HD (Tamil/Telugu) will telecast the event live in India, while one can also stream the event live via Sony LIV. WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Match Card (As it stands) 1. Elimination Chamber Match for WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles 2. Raw Women's Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita 3. SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) 4. WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Goldberg 5. Falls Count Anywhere Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss (with Happy Corbin) 6. Elimination Chamber Match for Raw Women's Title shot: Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. TBA 7. Tag Team Match: Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville