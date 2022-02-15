WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: Top Superstar returning; New match announced

Bengaluru, February 15: Top Raw Superstar Alexa Bliss will return to action at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 PLE, this Saturday (February 19).
After featuring in a few vignettes with her therapist over the past few weeks to get over from her Lilly-doll storyline, the doctor determined that Bliss is finally cured. The Twisted Goddess also showed similar signs by saying that she's ready to leave Lilly behind.
The doctor then told Bliss that Lilly had to be kept away so that she can be permanently cured and live somewhat of a normal life. He gave her a replica Lilly doll, but she stuffed it with the remaining pieces of the original Lilly doll (from last week).
Thus Bliss was confirmed to join Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Doudrop, and Liv Morgan as the 2022 Women’s Elimination Chamber participants set for this Saturday in Saudi Arabia. The winner of this match will earn a RAW Women’s Title match at WrestleMania 38.
THIS SATURDAY at #WWEChamber @AlexaBliss_WWE is BACK!https://t.co/Ji7z094xf3 pic.twitter.com/i35b15XQWn— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2022
Alexa Bliss has not wrestled since losing a title match to then-RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair (now the SmackDown Women’s Champion) at Extreme Rules on September 26, 2021. She was kept out of action, owing to various health and creative reasons.
Bianca Belair will be the last entrant of the Women’s Elimination Chamber match as she emerged to be the winner of a Gauntlet Match on RAW to secure the advantage by pinning Ripley.
In more news for Elimination Chamber, Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz in a singles bout has also been announced for the event.
On this week's RAW, The Miz and Maryse were on commentary as Rey and Dominik Mysterio faced RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy in a non-title match. At one point, Rey and Miz had words, which led to a distraction, causing a roll-up loss for Dominik to Gable.
After the bout, Maryse entered the ring and distracted The Mysterios as Miz came from behind and sent Dominik to the floor. Miz also planted Rey with a Skull Crushing Finale and celebrated with Maryse in and out of the ring to set up the upcoming bout.
This will be the first singles match between Miz and Mysterio TV since the November 13, 2018 episode of SmackDown, which Mysterio won. Previously, these two wrestled in Saudi Arabia as The Miz defeated Mysterio at Crown Jewel on November 2, 2018, in a WWE World Cup semi-finals match.
Can @reymysterio gain a measure of redemption this Saturday at #WWEChamber or will the @WWEUniverse see another AWESOME victory for @mikethemiz?https://t.co/EeOzRUvNbB pic.twitter.com/lEVWOjyvNk— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2022
WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Premium Live Event takes place this Saturday, February 19 from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The updated card for the night goes as follows:
Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title
Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley (c)
Elimination Chamber Match for a RAW Women’s Title Shot at WrestleMania 38
Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss (Bianca Belair will enter last)
WWE Universal Title Match
WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
WWE Hall of Famer Lita vs. Becky Lynch (c)
SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match
The Viking Raiders vs. The Usos (c)
Falls Count Anywhere Match
Madcap Moss vs. Drew McIntyre
Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz
Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair
