WWE Extreme Rules 2019: Preview, match card, start time and where to watch

Winners Take All Match: Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans (Extreme Rules Match)

This bout is a repeat of the past two pay-per-views, but only difference is the champions will rematch their challengers in a mixed tag team match with both titles on the line.

The conclusion of Stomping Grounds, where Evans and Lynch were involved in Rollins vs Corbin fight, was always going to result in this matchup and as expected the challenge was laid down on Raw the very next night.

And the unpredictability of a Brock Lesnar appearance also will be an added interest in this match as the Beast Incarnate is yet to cash in on his Money in the Bank contract, which gives him a title match at any moment. So, expect a lively contest to end in chaos. Will the champions falls to the challengers? Or will Seth and Becky put an to end to this prolonged feud?

WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Samoa Joe

On Raw after Stomping Grounds, Samoa Joe launched a brutal attack on Kofi Kingston after the champion defeated both Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in back-to-back fights. And with the introduction of the Wild Card Rule, this match was made official. At least this is kind of a fresh feud, but there are doubts over the fitness of Kofi, who apparently got injured last week.

So, will this finally mark the moment where WWE pull the trigger on Joe as a world champion? Or will Kofi-mania continue in the blue brand at least until Summerslam?

Tag Team Match: Roman Reigns & The Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre (No Holds Barred Match)

Shane and Drew were stunned by the Undertake on Raw after Stomping Grounds as the Deadman rose to Reigns assistance in the two-on-one feud. This prompted the WWE to unite a dream team in a tag team match with the no holds barred stipulation added to it. Will this end Reigns' feud with the Authority? Or is this feud headed in a different direction with the Undertaker involved? Is this is a set up for a future matchup for the Undertaker? Find out on Sunday night.

United States Championship Match: Ricochet (c) vs. AJ Styles

On his return from injury, AJ Styles delivered a statement by defeating US Champion Ricochet in a non-title match and the former two-time WWE champion made even bigger noise with his recent heel turn and subsequent re-alignment with Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson. Now, these two will battle for a third time at Extreme Rules with the United States title on the line and The Club looming in the background. So, how will Ricochet beat off the challenge?

One-on-One Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley (Last Man Standing Match)

The two behemoths of the Raw roster Strowman and Lashley have been involved in a feud for while now and the pair featured in one of the more memorable and shocking moments in recent memory. Now, they're going to take their rivalry to the next level in a Last Man Standing Match on Sunday. Just think about the opening Raw segment from a few weeks ago, and then re-imagine what this stipulated match could bring for us this Sunday. Who will be the last man standing? Will there be a twist added to this match by outside interference? Find out on July 14.

Smackdown Women's Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (2-on-1 Handicap Match)

This is actually a rematch from Stomping Grounds, which was possible only because of the Wild Card Rule. However, the originally planned rematch featuring one of the feature storylines on both Raw and Smackdown in recent weeks got an interesting twist this past week on Raw.

Nikki Cross outlasted Bayley in a beat the clock challenge earned herself and Alexa Bliss to get the right to choose the stipulation, so Cross placed herself in the match on the side of Bliss to stack the odds against the champ. So, how will Bayley overcome not one but two opponents? Will she get an assist from a friend? Will Sasha Banks finally make her return?

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Revival (c) vs. The Usos

This match was always going to be added to the match card given the rivalry between the two tandems on Raw. Champions Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder are set to continue their feud with Jimmy & Jey Uso with the tag titles up for grabs. Will the champions walk out with their gold? Or will Usos regain tag team glory? Is there any other team ready to add themselves in the title picture?

Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Daniel Bryan & Rowan (c) vs. The New Day vs. Heavy Machinery

The tag champs Bryan & Rowan have been clamoring and pleading for some competition. Well, they're going to get just that at Extreme Rules in the form of two challengers. Originally announced as simply the champions defending against Big E & Xavier Woods, Otis & Tucker worked their way into the match with a Smackdown Live main event victory over Kevin Owens & Dolph Ziggler. So, will Bryan & Rowan be able to outlast four men to retain their crown?

One-on-One Match: Aleister Black vs. Cesaro

For weeks, Black had been pleading for someone to challenge him and he finally got an opponent in Cesaro. Earlier this week on Smackdown, Cesaro announced himself as the challenger and the match was made official for Extreme Rules. However, this match will just be contested as a normal one without any added stipulations. And the feud could extend as both Black and Cesaro seem to be given a push in the singles competition. Who will gain the edge?

Cruiserweight Championship Match: Drew Gulak (c) vs. Tony Nese

Drew Gulak finally reached the top of the cruiserweight mountain at Stomping Grounds, but he didn't pin then-champion Nese to earn the victory in the triple threat match. So, Nese as expected now gets his rematch and the chance to earn his title back, but he'll be fighting a hometown-favorite in Gulak. So, will home advantage be the driving force for a successful defence? Or will Nese send the home crowd unhappy by beating their favourite star?