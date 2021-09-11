WWE Extreme Rules 2021: Major changes made to the PPV card

Earlier this week, WWE confirmed that it will be Balor who will get another title shot from the champion but now they have tweaked the match lineup, a bit.



This comes after Balor brought back The Demon persona at the end of WWE Super SmackDown on FOX episode from the Madison Square Garden. Roman Reigns attacked Montez Ford with the Guillotine submission following the main event where his cousins retained the Smackdown tag team title via DQ.



After the attack, Roman Reigns called out Brock Lesnar who made an appearance, earlier that night to take out The Usos with a plethora of German Suplexes. Lesnar never came out responding to that call but rather it was The Demon who made his return to WWE programming after more than a year.





Reigns and Demon stood face-to-face to send this week’s Smackdown off the air after which WWE has confirmed the match lineup for Extreme Rules. This will be the Demon’s return to action since June 2019 Super ShowDown PPV event in Saudi Arabia.In more updates to Extreme Rules 2021, it was also confirmed that RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is no longer scheduled for the PPV event. The match was instead moved to Monday’s RAW.A promo aired during Smackdown indicating that Lashley and Orton don’t want to wait until Extreme Rules to hammer out on each other. Hence, they will square off on Raw. Previously, Raw was advertising Orton and Riddle to be defending their tag team titles against Lashley and MVP but this match has now been canceled.Orton vs. Lashley for the WWE will now take place on Raw but it’s always possible that the match could be added back to Extreme Rules with some sort of stipulation.2021 edition of WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will take place on September 26 from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The updated lineup for the upcoming event goes as follows:

WWE Universal Title Match



“The Demon” Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns (c)



RAW Women’s Title Match



Alexa Bliss vs. Charlotte Flair (c)



SmackDown Women’s Title Match



Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)



WWE United States Title Match



Sheamus vs. Damian Priest (c)