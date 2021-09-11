WWE Extreme Rules 2021: Major changes made to the PPV card

Bengaluru, Sept. 11: It’s been officially announced that Finn Balor’s alter-ego The Demon King will challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.
Earlier
this
week,
WWE
confirmed
that
it
will
be
Balor
who
will
get
another
title
shot
from
the
champion
but
now
they
have
tweaked
the
match
lineup,
a
bit.
This comes after Balor brought back The Demon persona at the end of WWE Super SmackDown on FOX episode from the Madison Square Garden. Roman Reigns attacked Montez Ford with the Guillotine submission following the main event where his cousins retained the Smackdown tag team title via DQ.
After the attack, Roman Reigns called out Brock Lesnar who made an appearance, earlier that night to take out The Usos with a plethora of German Suplexes. Lesnar never came out responding to that call but rather it was The Demon who made his return to WWE programming after more than a year.
.@WWERomanReigns defends against #TheDemon🤯 at #ExtremeRules! @FinnBalor @HeymanHustle #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/p5Blkfnkb0— WWE (@WWE) September 11, 2021
Monday on #WWERaw!@fightbobby defends the #WWETitle against @RandyOrton! https://t.co/3gjdCO5CCA pic.twitter.com/6XHFZRydCl— WWE (@WWE) September 11, 2021
WWE
Universal
Title
Match
“The Demon” Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Alexa Bliss vs. Charlotte Flair (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Sheamus vs. Damian Priest (c)
