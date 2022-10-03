WWE Extreme Rules 2022: Match card, Date, Start Time in India, TV Channel and Live Streaming Info

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Venue, Date and Timing
When and where is WWE Extreme Rules 2022 taking place?
The event is set to take place on Saturday (October 8) at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
However, due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (October 9) morning in India.
What time does WWE Extreme Rules 2022 start?
The event starts at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET (Saturday, October 8) | 12 AM GMT (Sunday, October 9). In India, the show will start at 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, October 9).
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming Info
Where and how to watch WWE Extreme Rules 2022 in India?
In India, Sony Pictures Sports Network has the rights to telecast all WWE shows, meaning Sony TEN 1 (English), Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) and Sony TEN 4 will show the event live, while Sony LIV will live stream the PLE.
How to watch WWE Extreme Rules 2022 in USA and rest of the world?
In the US, NBC's Peacock streaming service is the destination for viewers and if you are outside of the US, you can watch Extreme Rules 2022 on the WWE Network as usual.
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Match Card
● Extreme Rules Match for WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
● Ladder Match for WWE RAW Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley
● "I Quit" Match: Edge vs. Finn Balor
● Fight Pit Match: Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle (UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier to be the Special Guest Referee)
● Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett)
● Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland) vs. Imperium (Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser)