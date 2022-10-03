WWE Extreme Rules 2022: Match card, Date, Start Time in India, TV Channel and Live Streaming Info

The 14th edition of the Extreme Rules will be headlined by the PLE namesake gimmick match for the SmackDown Women's title. Plus, the card for the event is populated by different gimmick-based fights.

The PLE will feature two title matches and four fights based on rivalries in the respective blue and red brands. Apart from the SmackDown Women's title, the Raw Women's title will also be on the line in a history making match.

Ronda Rousey will look to get her title back when she faces SmackDown women's champion Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match, while Bayley faces Raw Women's champion Bianca Belair in a first-time ever women's one-on-one ladder match.

The Extreme Rules 2022 will be special in a way as former UFC champion Daniel Cormier is set to make his presence felt as a special guest referee in a Fight Pit match featuring Seth Rollins and Riddle.

Plus, the storied rivalry between the Judgement Day faction and it's founder will continue in an "I Quit" match as Hall of Fame Edge faces Finn Balor. Also, a six-man tag match dubbed the Good Old Fashioned Donny Brook Match will see The Brawling Brutes take on the Imperium.

Meanwhile, to round off the card as it stands, Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross will look to settle the scores in a strap match. More fights could be added or the card could be altered during the go-home editions of Raw and SmackDown.

Here is all you need to know about WWE Extreme Rules 2022:

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Venue, Date and Timing When and where is WWE Extreme Rules 2022 taking place? The event is set to take place on Saturday (October 8) at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. However, due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (October 9) morning in India. What time does WWE Extreme Rules 2022 start? The event starts at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET (Saturday, October 8) | 12 AM GMT (Sunday, October 9). In India, the show will start at 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, October 9). WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming Info Where and how to watch WWE Extreme Rules 2022 in India? In India, Sony Pictures Sports Network has the rights to telecast all WWE shows, meaning Sony TEN 1 (English), Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) and Sony TEN 4 will show the event live, while Sony LIV will live stream the PLE. How to watch WWE Extreme Rules 2022 in USA and rest of the world? In the US, NBC's Peacock streaming service is the destination for viewers and if you are outside of the US, you can watch Extreme Rules 2022 on the WWE Network as usual. WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Match Card ● Extreme Rules Match for WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey ● Ladder Match for WWE RAW Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley ● "I Quit" Match: Edge vs. Finn Balor ● Fight Pit Match: Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle (UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier to be the Special Guest Referee) ● Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) ● Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland) vs. Imperium (Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser)