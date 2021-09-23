WWE Extreme Rules: 5 reasons why Becky Lynch is so much more than 'The Man'

As she gears up to defend her championship belt, here's a trip down memory lane to remind audiences all over why Becky is so much more than 'The Man'.

Becky - The WWE Superstar

Becky Lynch is one of WWE's most recognisable and highest-paid stars, with Twitter naming her sixth on their list of Top Female Athletes Worldwide in 2019. Having won a Royal Rumble match in 2019, she went on to win both the Raw Women's Championship and SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35, making her the first woman to hold both titles simultaneously and a four-time WWE women's champion.

As the longest-reigning Raw Women's Champion at 399 days until going on a hiatus due to pregnancy in May 2020, she returned to SummerSlam 2021 to confront SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair, whom she would defeat seconds later to become a four-time SmackDown Women's Champion.

Becky - The Fitness Junkie

In addition to flaunting her fit physique, Becky has a strict diet and healthy regime which she follows to maintain her fitness and body. When she hits the gym, Lynch likes to keep things fresh, normally focusing on hitting exercises that include arm dumbbell, sled pulls, squats and power cleans. "Championships represent being at the top of your game. It means that you are the best of the best, anybody who wants to take it from me better step up and be better, otherwise I can't sit with that," said Lynch.

Becky - The Wife

She is "The Man." She is "The Mom," and as of June 30, Becky Lynch is officially a wife. True couple goals for fans all over, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have not shied away from showcasing their strong bond and love for one and another. Taking to social media on multiple occasions.

On Father's Day, Becky posts a picture of Seth with their daughter saying Roux is the luckiest daughter to have an incredible father like him. In the WWE 365 documentary, Seth Rollins revealed that he kissed Lynch during the Royal Rumble weekend. He added that he knew Becky Lynch for years and have been great friends ever since.

Becky - The Mom

The power wrestler couple, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins gave birth to their daughter Roux last year on December 7 and thus, officially 'The Man' became a mom, proving herself yet again that women can have it all. The WWE couple announced the big news on Instagram, and it didn't take long for the announcement to break the internet. The couple's social media handles were flooded with congratulatory messages from several fans, personalities, and wrestlers of the pro wrestling fraternity.

Becky - The Feminist

An advocate for gender equality and women's rights, Becky is a role model for young fans, inspiring girls to push the boundaries. "Being a predominantly male-oriented industry, for me it's an opportunity to showcase what women are capable of and to break down barriers, break down glass ceilings, and take over the world," she said.

The powerful athlete said she feels strongest when standing up for herself and others - whether in the ring or outside of it. "Every day there's the challenge to stand up for yourself more, and demand more of myself and for women," she said. With Malala Yousafzai as one of Becky's personal Heroes, who has fought for girls education on a very different kind of stage, Becky's dream has always been to inspire and stop limiting ourselves and others.

Watch Becky defend the Smackdown Women's Championship against Bianca Belair on 27th September at Extreme Rules Live at 5:30 AM IST on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 Channels and the SONY LIV app.

Source: WWE Media