WWE Extreme Rules Title Match announced; Update on Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul

Bengaluru, Sept. 17: The upcoming bout between Liv Morgan (c) and Ronda Rousey for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship will be contested under the Extreme Rules stipulations.
Last week, WWE officially announced that Ronda Rousey would get another shot at regaining the SmackDown Women's Title when she takes on current champion Liv Morgan at the next WWE Network Specials, Extreme Rules.
Rousey became the Number-One Contender to the blue brand Women's Title by winning a Fatal-5-Way Elimination Match where she defeated the likes of Xia Li, Sonya Deville, Natalya, and Lacey Evans. The winner tapped out Deville with the Ankle Lock submission to secure the opportunity.
The first time Rousey and Morgan competed was at the Money in the Bank event where the latter successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Rousey just hours after winning it to capture the Smackdown Women's Championship.
The two had a rematch later that month at Summerslam where Morgan ended up winning, again but in a controversial fashion. The referee never saw that Morgan tapped out to Ronda’s Armbar but rather awarded her the pin-fall victory.
On last night’s Smackdown, the two rivals appeared in a backstage confrontation where Morgan reminded Rousey of the two bygone wins and hence wanted to raise the stakes for their rematch at Extreme Rules.
The Miracle Kid wanted to make the SmackDown Women’s Championship match, an Extreme Rules Match and The Baddest Woman on the Planet quickly accepted the challenge as she intends to make the match, Morgan’s funeral.
You can cut the tension with a knife! 👀@YaOnlyLivvOnce 🏆@RondaRousey 😤#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/osZAsA9lAd— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) September 17, 2022
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns will come face-to-face with @LoganPaul in a special press conference LIVE tomorrow from Las Vegas! https://t.co/7h9mcLH16T— WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2022
