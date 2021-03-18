WWE FastLane 2021 Match Card to see big changes

WWE announced Strowman vs. McMahon for the PPV during this Monday’s FastLane 2021 go-home edition of RAW and it was officially advertised as well. But, that link has since been withdrawn.

Upon clicking it via Google, a message pops up stating, not authorized to access the page. Neither WWE FastLane preview page nor the individual Superstar’s pages have this match listed either.

Monday’s RAW featured a segment where Strowman wanted to fight McMahon in a singles fight. The match never happened but rather Shane put the Monster Among Men through the announce table with a top rope elbow drop. McMahon then also poured two buckets of green slime on Strowman to laugh at the latter one’s stupidity.

Many consider that WWE had hurried in inserting Strowman vs McMahon for FastLane 2021. The assumption was that this match will go down at Wrestlemania 37 given that McMahon competes on big occasions. Also, the storyline isn’t yet ready for culmination as Strowman never got the chance to hit back at the WWE authority.

So, this matchup would be announced for the Biggest Event of the Year in due course rather than FastLane 2021. A title match could replace this bout given the current context.

Over on Raw, Riddle defeated Mustafa Ali to retain the United States Championship. RETRIBUTION member T-Bar distracted the referee during the match, trying to help Ali but it backfired as the match official missed the heel faction leader’s pin fall on the champion.

Following that match, Ali blamed the loss on other RETRIBUTION members just like he has been rebuking them for the past few weeks for letting him down. Now, he wants a rematch for the US Title this Sunday at WWE Fastlane 2021 pay-per-view.

Via a Twitter video, Ali also sent a message to the champion.

“Riddle, that’s one match a piece. So I say we do it one more time this Sunday at Fastlane, for the United States Championship. Maybe someone will actually follow orders!”

WWE FastLane 2021 will be streaming, live this Sunday night on the WWE Network/Peacock. This is the final PPV before WrestleMania 37 which also marks the final special event at the ThunderDome setup from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida as the company will move to a different venue next month. Right now, the official card stands as given below:

– Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Daniel Bryan (Edge or Jey Uso will be the Special Guest Enforcer)

– Randy Orton vs. Alexa Bliss

– Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair

– Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews