WWE Friday Night SmackDown preview and schedule: April 24, 2020

The company is trying hard to present stacked shows, as much as possible including tonight. It will have an exceptional headliner where WWE throws a celebration for the COO of the company.

The buildup towards Money In The Bank continues as two more Qualifiers are set to take place to add a men and women's division superstars into the PPV ladder match.

Meanwhile, Women's Tag Team Championships will be on the line for the third time, this month, while we have a look back in the history of the Wyatt Family when SmackDown comes live from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

All Hails the King of Kings! The Cerebral Assassin of the WWE, Triple H completes 25 years as an in-ring performer in the company. On this occasion, WWE will be throwing a grand celebration. WWE.com dropped a clue about how the shenanigans may proceed on SmackDown with fallouts may remain until next Monday’s Raw,

"Friday Night SmackDown is set to celebrate Triple H’s 25th Anniversary with WWE this week. From the early days as Jean-Paul Lévesque, to the iconic days in the DX stable, mind-blowing WrestleMania main events and every stop in between, it’s time to play The Game and look back at some of the most memorable moments. What will the blue brand have in store to honor one of the greatest WWE Superstars in history?"

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross captured the Women’s Tag Team Championships to bring it back to SmackDown for the second time at WrestleMania 36. So, it was only a matter of time that they will be a target from other blue brand superstars who are now gunning for an opportunity. The first in the line would be the freshest team comprising of Carmella and Dana Brooke when they challenge the champions for the belts.

Daniel Bryan has punched his ticket to participate in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match by winning the qualifying match. Now it's time for his training partner to capitalize on the opportunity.

In the second MITB qualifier from the men's division, Bryan’s buddy, Drew Gulak takes on King Baron Corbin who is showcasing his vicious side, as of late. This makes the job tougher for The Philadelphia Stretcher. But with Bryan standing by his side, the job's not impossible.

In the other Money In The Bank qualifier on SmackDown, Lacey Evans takes on Sasha Banks which is barely just a match. The Sassy Southern Belle wasn't happy about how The Boss dragged her daughter Summer into the context for no reason.

So after helping Tamina to get a title opportunity against SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, last week, Evans looks forward to having to rip-off her opponent's face, tonight which would pave the way her participation in a ladder match, for the first time.

Last week, The Universal Champion Braun Strowman joined Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross on “A Moment of Bliss” talk-show to receive a mysterious present from Bray Wyatt. A black sheep mask was presented to him which was identical to the one he used to wear as part of The Wyatt Family.

As The Monster Among Men gets ready to defend his title against Wyatt at Money in the Bank on Sunday, May 10, WWE promises us to take us back through the illustrious history between Wyatt and Strowman on SmackDown.