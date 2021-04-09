WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: April 9, 2021

Two matches originally supposed to be on the 'Mania card will take place in the weekly show on FOX. As per WWE's announcements, Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will happen on SmackDown alongside a tag team title match.

Also, the three WrestleMania 37 main-eventers will be under one roof to hype their match. Tonight’s episode will also mark the final TV taping at WWE's current ThunderDome residency at the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Just a couple of days before they square off in a well-built Universal Championship Triple Threat Match, Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will share the ring together in what promises to be an explosive segment.

Given the history between the trio, they've reached the extreme limit with their will and determination to grab the top title present on the SmackDown brand.

Reigns, Bryan, and Edge are hell-bent on proving why they respectively are The Head of the Table, The Leader of the Yes Movement, and The Ultimate Opportunist. The question remains who will gain the upper hand as they prepare to collide on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

For months now, the entire tag team division of SmackDown has been gearing up for an opportunity at WrestleMania 37. To the bad luck of the reigning champions, their inevitable title defense was proponed, as per WWE Official Adam Pearce's announcement.

In what appears to be a major decision, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will put their titles on the line in a Fatal-4-Way Match against The Street Profits - Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins, Rey & Dominik Mysterio, and the Alpha Academy - Otis & Chad Gable.

Given that WrestleMania is on the horizon and the champions having the least momentums by their side, a title alteration is expected to shake things up.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is a WrestleMania tradition where several Superstars from the roster battles for the prestigious trophy named after the late great Hall of Famer, Andre.

Now, this match takes the center stage of SmackDown where a bunch of red and blue brand Superstars steps into the squared circle to claim the coveted trophy.

This Battle Royal was first introduced at WrestleMania 30 which begins with all participants entering the ring at the same time to start the match. Any competitor will be eliminated once they are thrown over the top rope and both feet touch the floor. The last man to stand in the ring surviving the melee will be the victor.

WWE Official Adam Pearce announced the participants for the prestigious battle royal:

Akira Tozawa

Angel Garza

Cedric Alexander

Drew Gulak

Elias

Erik

Gran Metalik

Humberto Carrillo

Jaxson Ryker

Jey Uso

Kalisto

King Corbin

Lince Dorado

MACE

Murphy

Mustafa Ali

Ricochet

Shelton Benjamin

Shinsuke Nakamura

SLAPJACK

T-Bar

Tucker

Who will claim the honor by the end of the over-the-top-rope battle? We’ll find out when this taped version of WrestleMania 37 go-home episode of SmackDown airs on FOX from ThunderDome.