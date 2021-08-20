WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: August 20, 2021

The two main-event match participants for this Saturday night spectacle are being advertised to headline the show, but no other segment has been advertised so far.

However, we expect the current rivals to have one last face-off before their PPV encounter on tonight’s edition of SmackDown which is set to take place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Last week, a verbal war broke out between the two marquee SummerSlam competitors helping SmackDown to spike its ratings.

John Cena strangely agreed to get beaten up by Universal Champion Roman Reigns during their highly anticipated SummerSlam clash, but then he pointed out the fact that he just intends to steal away the title with the referee's 3 count.

In return, Reigns dragged Cena's personal life into the conversation and made it clear that the iconic Superstar was not good enough to take away his title.

That may be true given the recent reports claiming that 'Summer of Cena' is about to end as Cenation Leader will be off to the United Kingdom for movie-filming purpose as soon as SummerSlam is over. It means that this week’s SmackDown could mark the end of Cena’s appearances on weekly TV.

Sasha Banks closed out SmackDown Women’s Title Match Contract Signing with a painful surprise for the champion Bianca Belair. The Boss introduced her "witnesses" Carmella and Zelina Vega before making the match, official.

This was obviously a set-up for a 3-on-1 attack on the EST of WWE who tried her best to backfire but failed. She was punished by the Bank Statement with her own braids surrounding her mouth.

Afterward, some uncertainties unfolded around their title match since both of them missed house show appearances in North and South Carolina, last weekend.

Thankfully, the much-anticipated rematch is still on as PWInsider reports the WrestleMania 37 Night One headliners will be in attendance at the Footprint Center. That being said, it's safe to say that Belair might be coming after Banks with a vengeance.

Frustrated by Baron Corbin's demand for money, Kevin Owens promised to give him $1000 if he could beat him. But the reverse stipulation stated that if Corbin lost, he had to stop complaining and asking for money.

Despite Corbin controlling most of the match, he was pinned by Owens with a roll-up and then planted with a Stunner.

After the match, Kayla Braxton tried to catch up with Corbin, backstage who was rather focused on Big E’s Money In The Bank briefcase and ran away with it. E then gave chase to end the segment.

WWE then released a post-SmackDown video that showed Corbin leaving last week’s SmackDown as well as a house show with that MITB briefcase which is his insurance policy to become the next champion. This appears to be a future match buildup between E and Corbin over the MITB contract which should continue, this week.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge claimed that Seth Rollins is nothing more than "Edge Light," two weeks ago. In his absence, Rollins took advantage to present us with a video to explain himself to be far superior to Edge.

The self-professed visionary made it clear that he will not hesitate to stomp Edge’s head to the mat and finish his career, the way he didn't in 2014. The Rated R Superstar is expected to be present on SmackDown, this week and make his own statement before the dream match with Rollins culminates this Saturday.

King Shinsuke Nakamura became the WWE Intercontinental Champion after he captured the strap by defeating Apollo Crews via a clean pinfall.

The King of Strong Styles looks forward to kick-off his second reign with the IC title in style and the question is whether he would be booked in his first defense at SummerSlam.

We're likely to find out that and more when the go-home episode of SmackDown for the PPV airs on Sony Sports Network and streams live via Sony LIV in India on Saturday (August 21) morning from 5.30 AM IST.