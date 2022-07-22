WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: July 22, 2022

Brock Lesnar is the headliner of the show as he looks to continue hunting down superstars in his championship quest, while Ronda Rousey will be onboard to feature in a confrontation with the reigning Women’s Champion.

An NXT UK superstar’s debut is also expected on this July 22 episode of Friday Night Smackdown that takes place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

After wreaking havoc at the expense of The Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable) on the July 11 edition of Raw, Brock Lesnar will return to SmackDown, this week en route to his Last Man Standing Match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

Originally, Lesnar returned to WWE programming during the June 17 episode of SmackDown by attacking Roman Reigns right after the latter’s successful Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against Riddle.

The Usos tried to prevent the attack but eventually, The Beast Incarnate got the better of The Bloodline with a trifecta of F5s. Not to mention, he single-handedly laid waste to former WWE Raw Tag Team Champions on last week’s Monday Night.

Clearly, Lesnar is on a path of destruction as he eyes to recapture the top world championships in the WWE. So, there should be some firecrackers when he steps back into WWE's blue brand before Summerslam.

Speaking of the Premium Live Event, another major championship match confirmed is Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey where the latter challenges the so-called 'Miracle Kid’ of the WWE for the Smackdown Women's Title.

Heading into this matchup, the challenger, Rousey is set to stand across the ring with the champion for a confrontation segment that should culminate in a fiery exchange of promos.

Morgan used a successful Money in the Bank contract cash-in on Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion at the 2022 Money in the Bank. She took advantage of hurt Ronda who just had a physical title match against Natalya.

Despite that, Ronda had shown respect for the new champion for her successful cash-in but being 'The Baddest Woman on the Planet’, she will stop at nothing to get back her championship.

On the other hand, Morgan also mentioned how she’ll do anything and everything in her power to retain the belt. With both the women being so determined, the two could finally come to blows while appearing on this advertised face-to-face conversation segment.

Shinsuke Nakamura bested Intercontinental Champion, Gunther’s right-hand man, Ludwig Kaiser, in a singles competition, two weeks ago. Gunther did not take his protégé’s failure in a light way.

Now, Kaiser will get a chance to redeem himself when he squares off with The King of Strong Styles in a rematch on Smackdown with the stipulation that a loss would bring more punishment from Gunther. Meanwhile, Nakamura could earn a chance to Gunther’s IC Title if he secures another win over Kaiser.

.@MaxDupri and #MaximumMaleModels will unveil their 2022 Beachwear Collection NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown!



Oh and we will be joined my Max Dupri's sister, Maxxine! pic.twitter.com/dZTCtpk3wG — WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2022

In the middle of the ongoing summer, the temperature will rise on Smackdown when the latest member of the Maximum Male Models agency will be unveiled.

Max Dupri, the leader of the agency, will present his sister named Maxxine Dupri to the audience along with his two earlier handpicked names, Ma.çé and Mån.sôör̃ to present the 2022 Beachwear Collection.

While nothing is confirmed, speculations are rife over the identity of Maxxine who could be NXT UK Superstar Jinny. She’s been absent on the UK brand since November 2021 and it makes sense for WWE to bring her on Smackdown since IC Champion Gunther is romantically involved with her in real-life.