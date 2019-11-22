WWE Friday Night SmackDown preview and schedule: November 22, 2019

This the last chance for the three brands’ superstars to gather together and send a message towards their opponents. So the Superstars involved are likely to make the most out of their opportunity, no matter what. Plus, the representatives of SmackDown for Survivor Series will be competing in a match to test their strength.

As revealed by WWE.com, the team captain Roman Reigns will team up with two of the SmackDown team members to take on against his current rival and two more opponents.

The Universal Champion will also be on the show ahead of his championship defense at Survivor Series against Daniel Bryan. Also, there would be numerous invasions on the show from NXT and Raw which promises an exciting night at the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

The Survivor Series weekend begins tonight for the WWE Universe as SmackDown emanates from the same venue of the pay-per-view event this Sunday night. So, the PPV vibes will be all across the arena which makes the build up easy for the company. The official website has advertised a huge tag team match featuring the face of the brand, Roman Reigns.

He will team up with Mustafa Ali & Shorty G to take on King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

The Big Dog will be keen to test his bond with G and Ali to strengthen his team for the brand vs brand match at Survivor Series. But Corbin will also represent the SmackDown team this Sunday and he can’t stand Reigns at all. So be prepared to see the 2019 King of the Ring pull off some mean tricks and steal the win. Thus, he will be able to prove that Reigns may not be the perfect one to lead Team Blue to victory.

Last week, the women’s division of SmackDown confronted the NXT women’s roster and that segment ended in chaos. In return, the Team Blue members visited the NXT territory this past Wednesday. So, it has already given hints that the NXT roster will try to invade the show, once again.

Right now, Nikki Cross is the one in the spotlight from team SmackDown as she is next in line to get a title shot. So, we’ll find out whether she can bring the advantage to her division, tonight.

Another invesion is expected in the men’s division as well. For weeks now, NXT has showed up and disqualified several matches on FOX’s new program.

Tonight, a similar thing is expected but this time it will be Monday Night Raw who will join in as they are keen on delivering a major statement. We predict the likes of Seth Rollins or AJ Styles to show up on SmackDown to deliver a beatdown on the locker room members of the team Blue to ensue a fight.

Another major attraction for this week’s SmackDown will be the live in-ring appearance of Bray Wyatt on the show. WWE.com has advertised a summoning segment to be hosted by Daniel Bryan,

“Before the two competitors meet for the Universal Title at WWE’s Fall Classic, Bryan summons Wyatt to the ring for a pre-Survivor Series confrontation on Friday Night SmackDown. The rivalry has escalated in recent weeks with the Universal Champion’s backstage attack and “Miz TV” disruption, which led to Bryan laying down the title challenge.

"Will Bryan send a message before the Survivor Series showdown? Can Wyatt’s mind games get his adversary back into a “Yes!” state of mind? Catch the confrontation on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.”

This may be the first time, Bray Wyatt will make a live appearance on WWE TV. He was hosting the Firefly Funhouse segments, most of the time or else showed up as The Fiend to attack people. So the question now is which avatar of the Universal Champion will appear on the show? Will he try to attack Bryan before the title defense match at Survivor Series? Tune in to this special Chicago edition SmackDown to know more.

Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1HD will telecast WWE Friday Night SmackDown in India on Saturday (November 23) at 6.30 AM IST. Sony LIV, meanwhile, will live stream the event.