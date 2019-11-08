WWE Friday Night SmackDown preview and schedule: November 8, 2019

With Survivor Series looming in, the focal point of the show will be to add buildup for the last 'big-four' PPV event of the 2019 calendar. So, there would be some sort of invasion angles on the show featuring either two or three brands of the WWE - Raw and NXT.

As for the announcements for the show, a massive main event from last week has been carried forward for tonight where the franchise of SmackDown competes against the 2019 King of the Ring winner.

Plus, the tag team championships will be on the line to cause change in the Survivor Series match card. Meanwhile. the new Universal Champion will make his debut appearance on the show in which Boxer Tyson Fury will also be in attendance.

Also, a four-time women's champion will make an in-ring return on the show which takes place at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, Great Britain.

As mentioned earlier, the main event of SmackDown was originally scheduled for the post-Crown Jewel episode, but due to WWE’s flight getting delayed that fight never happened. So, Roman Reigns will get to compete against King Corbin in the first match of the ongoing feud.

It was Corbin who insinuated the fight by demanding an apology from Reigns on behalf of The Rock who insulted the King of the Ring winner during the FOX premiere of the show. Since then the pair have crossed paths numerous times to set up this match. We’ll find out who prevails by the end of the night and picks up the win.

A special attraction for SmackDown will be the appearance of the undefeated heavyweight boxer, Tyson Fury. He is set to return to the blue brand since his debut appearance in October and this time he arrives with a big victory to his name against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel. His contract with the WWE was believed to have come to an end with this matchup. So this appearnce has led to further speculations that he has already extended the deal with the company.

As for tonight, WWE hints that Fury and Strowman could be on a collision course once again. Check out the official statement WWE:

"In the wake of a debut victory at Crown Jewel, Tyson Fury will head to Friday Night SmackDown this week on FOX. As reported on WWE Backstage, The Gypsy King is slated to appear when the blue brand broadcasts from the lineal heavyweight champion’s hometown of Manchester, England. With Fury in the building, Braun Strowman shouldn’t be far behind as the two brawlers have unfinished business. Are Fury and Strowman headed for another epic collision?"

A massive title match will be on the SmackDown match card when The New Day members, Big E and Kofi Kingston challenges The Revival, Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson for the tag team championships,

"The New Day will challenge The Revival for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on Friday Night SmackDown. The showdown of the last two SmackDown Tag Team Champions promises to carry a lot of the bad blood that has defined this blue brand rivalry.

"Can The New Day ride the momentum of their pin over The Revival in the Tag Team Turmoil Match at WWE Crown Jewel or will the ensuing attack by the SmackDown Tag Team Champions turn down The Power of Positivity?"

The Revival has already been added to the Survivor Series match card to compete against the Raw and NXT tag champs in a triple threat. So, if they drop the belts to Kofi and E, then The New Day will replace the current champions on the PPV card. The veteran team will certainly not want to lose such a big opportunity and it will also make them seven-time tag team champions in the WWE.

NXT roster has invaded both and SmackDown in the past few episodes to send a message to the main roster. As a leader of the blue brand, Roman Reigns has already warned the black and yellow brand ahead of Survivor Series and thereby promised to protect his yard.

Despite that, the expectation is that there will be another invasion angle planned for tonight to give a chaotic feel to the show. This time, Monday Night Raw might try to invade Friday nights.

In the latest announcement on WWE’s social media, it has now been confirmed that former women’s champion, Sasha Banks will finally return to action.

For the first time since WWE Hell in a Cell and Draft, The Boss will compete in a match. The former number one contender for the women’s title, Nikki Cross will be her opponent in this fresh matchup that promises to be an entertaining contest.

The Fiend Bray Wyatt won the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel by defeating Seth Rollins in a Falls Count Anywhere match. It was a piece of pleasant news for the WWE Universe as they wanted to see this demon to capture the title, for a long time.

Now, the self-proclaiming 'ruler of the world’ is on top of SmackDown which is not good news for the roster. Tonight, we wait for his very first appearance as the champion. What message will he give to his future contenders? Tune into the show which will air live from the UK to know more about this.