WWE Friday Night SmackDown preview and schedule: October 25, 2019

A huge confrontation between the WWE Champion and the challenger will be the headliner of the night. Meanwhile, a very special edition of Miz TV will also be in store for the show in which two WWE Hall of Famers will be in attendance.

We will also see a preview of things to come at the largest tag team turmoil match through a tag team contest whereas the number one contender of the women’s championship will also be seen in action. All of these and much more will go down in tonight’s SmackDown.

WWE is promoting the one-night-only FS1 presented edition of SmackDown with a face-off headliner segment between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez.

“Only six nights before their colossal WWE Title Match at WWE Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar, and Cain Velasquez will be under the same roof this Friday night on SmackDown. Paul Heyman and Rey Mysterio will accompany the respective rivals as they size each other up ahead of the epic showdown.”

During the bad blood since their days in UFC, Lesnar and Velasquez, they could barely contain themselves in verbal encounters. If their short WWE history is to go by, then a huge brawl would go down on SmackDown between these two former UFC heavyweights as it would also add hype to their Crown Jewel main event match.

We're live with @WWE Friday Night SmackDown this Friday at 8e/7c on @FS1 for one week only. We're back on FOX next Friday. pic.twitter.com/6au5mG4q7R — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 23, 2019

A massive 5-on-5 Team Hogan vs. Team Flair showdown is set for WWE Crown Jewel. Just six nights ahead of this matchup, the respective coaches of the teams, legendary Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair will make their presence felt in SmackDown.

The Miz will host a special edition of Miz TV in which The Hulkster will be joined by team captain Roman Reigns as well as Shorty G and Ali. On the other hand, “The Nature Boy” will have Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and King Corbin in his corner. The end could be chaotic as both teams will look forward to gain some momentum on their side.

It's @HEELZiggler & @RealRobertRoode vs. The New Day's @TrueKofi & @WWEBigE TOMORROW on an all-new episode of @WWE Friday Night SmackDown.



It's live at 8e/7c on @FS1 for one week only, and then we're back on FOX next week. pic.twitter.com/9YL6ChnUxs — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 25, 2019

Speaking of momentum, two more teams will look to pick up some via an official matchup on SmackDown. The New Day will face the latest inductees on the blue brand, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode.

Following the announcement of Xavier Woods’ Achilles injury, it will be Big E and Kofi Kingston who will represent New Day against the former Raw tag team champions. And whoever wins this bout could have the upper-hand heading into next Thursday’s huge turmoil match.

Tomorrow on @WWE Friday Night SmackDown, the #1 Contender to the @WWE SmackDown Women's Championship @NikkiCrossWWE goes one-on-one with @WWE_MandyRose.



It comes to you live, for one week only, at 8e/7c on @FS1 pic.twitter.com/RlFePXuFjg — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 24, 2019

Last week, Nikki Cross pinned Mandy Rose to secure a win in the Six-Pack Challenge Match and earned a future SmackDown Women’s Championship opportunity. The Golden Goddess has not taken the defeat lightly and looks to seek redemption against Cross in a singles contest. (statement courtesy WWE.com)

“Nikki Cross is on the rise, but Mandy Rose wants to let the WWE Universe know that she is the one who truly reigns supreme over the SmackDown Women’s division. The Golden Goddess won’t be standing alone, as Sonya Deville will be ringside in support of her Fire & Desire teammate.”

The former one-half of the women’s tag team champion, Nikki Cross is the favorite to come out as the winner during this matchup despite the number-games being in Mandy’s favor. Being the current challenger for the women’s title, maintaining a winning streak is a significant way to deliver a statement to the recently turned heel, Bayley.

fOx DoEsN't LiKe ThE fIrEfLy FuN hOuSe@WWEBrayWyatt brings the 'Firefly Fun House' back to @WWE Friday Night SmackDown this Friday at 8e/7c on @FS1. 🏚️🔥 pic.twitter.com/SF7K7ORwos — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 23, 2019

As an additional attraction for the fans, The Fiend Bray Wyatt is being advertised to return with an edition of the Firefly Funhouse segment. It will be interesting to see how Wyatt regroups after his residence was destroyed by WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins a week ago on Monday Night Raw.