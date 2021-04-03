WWE Friday Night Smackdown results and highlights: April 2, 2021

A huge eight-man tag team match was on the card while two former SmackDown Women’s Champions had also competed in separate singles contests. Check out the results from the show that took place at the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge kicked off SmackDown with a passionate promo on the recent snapping incidents where he destroyed his WrestleMania opponents. After facing the WrestleMania speed bumps, the Ultimate Opportunist, The Rated R Superstar version of him is here and that’s what Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns aspire to be.

An eight-man tag team match was the opening contest of the night with the lineup of Alpha Academy, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler vs. The Street Profits, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio.

Ford hit a moonsault on Gable while Roode sent Rey and Dominik into the barricade. Ford missed a splash and received a German Suplex. Otis followed with a splash on Ford for the pinfall win.

SmackDown commentator Corey Graves was asking questions to WrestleMania opponents Seth Rollins and Cesaro in the middle of the ring. Things became tense between the two of them as Rollins wanted to hurt Cesaro badly, right there. Cesaro asked him to try but Rollins backed down and decided to leave the ring.

Natalya competed in the next match against Shayna Baszler with Nia Jax and Reginald sitting at ringside. Nattie somehow rolled up Baszler to get the win within a few seconds.

Nia and Shayna then tried to take out Natalya and Tamina. But The Riott Squad, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke, Naomi, and Lana came out to create chaos. Backstage, Carmella and Billie Kay were watching together, intending to get involved in the Women’s Tag Team Title picture.

Logan Paul was in attendance on SmackDown for Sami Zayn's documentary premiere. Paul was happy to be there who also accepted a WrestleMania invitation from Sami so that he can be present at ringside during his match against Kevin Owens.

After the two had some friendly conversations, Owens finally arrived there and delivered a Stunner on Zayn. A few moments later, Zayn suddenly attacked Owens backstage to return the favor.

Carmella competed against Women’s Royal Rumble match winner Bianca Belair on SmackDown. Belair kicked out at 2 from a big kick. She was back on her feet who scooped Carmella on her shoulder to plant her with the KOD for the win. After the match, Women’s Champion Sasha Banks appeared for a cheap shot but failed as Belair countered.

SmackDown main event featured Jey Uso vs Daniel Bryan in a Street Fight match with Edge and Roman Reigns present at ringside. Bryan downed Uso with a roundhouse kick before giving him some punches with a chain wrapped around his arm. He then forced Jey to tap out with the YES Lock submission.

After the match, Bryan immediately attacked Edge at the commentary desk. He sent the Hall of Famer at the ring post on several occasions to lay him out of the ring.

Bryan then charged at Reigns, dodged a flying chair before hitting a Running Knee on him. He then applied the YES Lock on Reigns on the ramp. Officials ran down forcing him to break the hold as he came back to the ring and led a YES chant to end the show.