WWE Friday Night Smackdown results and highlights: February 26, 2021

Rey Mysterio was up for seeking redemption against two new heels. Plus, Seth Rollins officially entered a new feud on the show that took place at the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida. Check out the results.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Paul Heyman kicked off SmackDown. Reigns talked about Edge picking him for a title match at WrestleMania 37. He advised the Hall of Famer to go home if he doesn't want to get hurt.

Daniel Bryan interrupted as he wanted one more title shot after the unfair title match he received at Elimination Chamber. Jey Uso stepped up with a cheap shot before sending him out of the ring.

Hall of Famer Edge was present, backstage talking with WWE Producer Adam Pearce. He wanted to team with Daniel Bryan at FastLane 2021 to take on Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. But Pearce rather suggested Bryan vs Uso for later tonight. If Bryan wins then he will get a title shot against Reigns at FastLane.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio teamed up for the second week in a row against Otis and Chad Gable. The Mysterios connected with their pendant 619s but couldn't capitalize as Otis broke the pinfall attempt. He sent Dominik out of the ring before catching Rey with a huge slam on the mat. Otis finished off the contest with a flying splash on Rey for the pin to win.

Apollo Crews arrived at the ring to compete in a singles contest against Shinsuke Nakamura. He was seen in new ring gear who cut a promo about the royal blood he has. Before the match began, Crews also attacked Nakamura to get an advantage. Then he also used a scarf to get rid of Nakamura's Sleeper submission. Crews finally hit an Angle Slam to put away his opponent for a pinfall win.

Tamina Snuka competed against Liv Morgan on SmackDown with Natalya and Ruby Riott, respectively supporting their tag partners from ringside. Liv had Tamina down with a missile drop-kick but she missed a charge-in move into the corner. Tamina hit her with a Samoan Drop before planting her with a big tilt-a-whirl side slam for the pinfall win.

Bianca Belair made her WrestleMania decision as she chose to challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks at the Show of Shows. Banks claimed that she is the number one superstar of this division but Belair chimed in saying that she would dethrone her off the ongoing reign by any means possible.

The Street Profits competed in a tag team match against the team of Sami Zayn and King Corbin. Ford and Dawkins worked together to send Corbin out of the ring. Dawkins dropped Sami with a huge Neckbreaker, making way for Ford to hit the top turnbuckles and hit the Frogsplash 'from the heaven' on Sami to get the pinfall victory.

Seth Rollins cut another promo on his leadership for SmackDown before Cesaro interrupted him. Rollins wanted to form a team with Cesaro who delivered a ton of advice. In reply, Cesaro caught him with the Cesaro Swing to leave him in a dazed state. Cesaro came back and dropped him with a big Upper Cut before finally making the exit.

Jey Uso competed against Daniel Bryan in the main event of SmackDown with the stipulation if the latter wins then he gets a title shot against Daniel Bryan at FastLane pay-per-view.

Bryan had the Yes Lock applied on Uso who rolled out of the ring. Bryan tried to have the lock-in, outside the ring. Uso somehow drove Bryan knee-first into the steel steps but the referee reached ten-count as the match ended in a double count-out.

After the match, Daniel Bryan applied the Yes Lock on Uso, again until Roman Reigns made the save. He hammered away on Bryan before planting him with a Spear. Reigns then applied the Guillotine submission hold to choke out Bryan. He posed with the title to send the show off-air.