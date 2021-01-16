WWE Friday Night Smackdown results and highlights: January 15, 2021

Also, there was a contract signing segment for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view match between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Adam Pearce. Here are the results from the show emanated from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

SmackDown opened with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman sharing a backstage segment while they were unhappy about the Royal Rumble title match. Heyman decided to go to Pearce to renegotiate the contract. Jey Uso came out to the ring to compete in his scheduled match against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Before the match, Jey declared himself for Men’s Royal Rumble match and also informed that he will challenge the WWE Champion if he wins The Rumble. In the match, Jey countered a Kinshasa attempt with a Superkick. He went for a Frogsplash but Nakamura put his legs up.

Jey rolled up Nakamura using the tights as leverage. The referee saw it and started an argument. Nakamura took advantage by hitting the Kinshasa for the win.

Paul Heyman forced Adam Pearce to sign the Royal Rumble Title match contract for a No Disqualification contest. Roman Reigns didn’t want this stipulation but rather a Last Man Standing Match. So he wanted the contract to be re-signed by Pearce.

Natalya vs Liv Morgan was the next matchup on SmackDown where Tamina and Billie Kay were standing at ringside. Liv dropped Nattie face-first into her knees when Kay started yelling at the referee. Tamina then scared her inside the ring as Natalya used this as a distraction to get the win.

Rey Mysterio competed against King Baron Corbin in the scheduled match with Dominik sitting at commentary. Corbin countered a 619 attempt from Mysterio with a Deep-Six and gave a cheap shot to Dominik at ringside. Dominik entered the ring and wanted to hit Corbin but Rey stopped him. Corbin capitalized from behind with an End of Days for the win.

Bayley's "Ding Dong, Hello!" talk show premiered on SmackDown with Bianca Belair as the first guest. The two took some verbal jabs on each other before Belair proposed a singles match, right there. But Bayley wasn’t ready and wanted to challenge Beliar's athleticism through an Ultimate Athlete Obstacle Course challenge. Belair accepted and the challenge was confirmed for next week.

Daniel Bryan was seen in action against Cesaro in a one-on-one scenario on SmackDown. Bryan had the upper-hand as he delivered some YES kicks to his opponent. He wanted to execute a running knee into the corner but Cesaro countered with an Upper-cut.

Then he caught Bryan with the Gotch Neutralizer, right away to get the win, which the commentators mentioned as a 'career-defining' win for Cesaro.

Carmella was seen bad-mouthing about Sasha Banks over the latter's absence from SmackDown. She also wanted a title match after which Banks suddenly pounced on Mella from behind. The SmackDown Women’s Champion didn't have a problem granting Mella a title rematch as long as she can get Carmella's sommelier Reginald in a match.

Apollo Crews competed against Sami Zayn in the next match with the stipulation that the winner would get an Intercontinental Title shot. Zayn tried to pin Crew several times but the referee caught him using the tights for leverage.

Sami caught Crews with an Exploder Suplex and charged into the corner with a Helluva Kick but this time Apollo dodged it and rolled him using the ropes for leverage to get the win. The Intercontinental Champion Big E confronted Crews, once the match was over.

Roman Reigns forced Adam Pearce to sign a title match contract for Royal Rumble with the Last Man Standing match stipulation added to it. Pearce exited the ring and started limping on his way, backstage.

He declared himself unable to compete but brought out a suitable replacement - Kevin Owens! Owens put his signature on the title match contract and taunted Reigns from the ramp to send the show off-air.