WWE Friday Night SmackDown results and highlights: January 24, 2020

A contract signing for the Universal Championship took place on the show, which was headlined by a huge six-man tag team match at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Here's how SmackDown before 2020 Royal Rumble went down:

The six-man tag team match with the lineup of The Usos and Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin, Robert Roode, and Dolph Ziggler kicked off SmackDown. Ziggler sent Jimmy into the steel ring post to nullify him and made it a Handicap match for sometime after which the heels dominated.

Jimmy @WWEUsos is being taken to the backstage area after going headfirst into the ring post. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/t41fGlcVun — WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2020

But soon Jimmy came back to get the hot tag. Reigns neutralized Corbin by fighting him outside the ring as Jimmy executed a Frogsplash on Roode to pick up the win.

Next up, Michael Cole conducted an interview with Lacey Evans, who spoke about her feud with Bayley and Sasha Banks. Lacey mentioned how both have become bullies and being a role model, she had to stop them.

She also mentioned how Sasha dragged Lacey's little daughter into the feud and Bayley pounced on her with a blindside attack. The officials separated the two but they got into a brawl again after heading to the backstage area.

The next scheduled matchup between the team of Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross and Mandy Rose and & Deville didn't happen as the backstage brawl between Lacey Evans and Bayley continued to the ring with multiple other women involved in it. The referee had no choice but to call off the contest.

The next match lineup was Elias and Braun Strowman vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. Strowman was on a roll with a big splash on Nakamura into the corner followed by a big blow into the chest. Nakamura tried to come back with a big kick to the face of Strowman but his own assistant Sami Zayn distracted him.

Elias sent Nakamura into the ring post after which Strowman hit the Running Powerslam on Cesaro. Elias dropped the Flying Elbow on him to pick up the victory.

John Morrison vs. One Half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day - Kofi Kingston in a singles contest happened next. Morrison and The Miz announced their entry to the Rumble before the match. Kofi dodged Morrison's finisher to connect with an SOS.

The Miz tried to cause distraction by trying to take shots on Big E at the ringside area. Kofi landed a Trouble In Paradise on Miz after which Morrison hit him from the back and executed the Starship Pain to win the match.

Daniel Bryan was out next to sign the contract for this Sunday's Universal Championship match. Bray Wyatt talked for sometime from the Firefly Funhouse before The Fiend appeared in the ring to take down Bryan with the Mandible Claw.

He also hit Sister Abigail on Bryan before he bled from his hand and put marks all over the paper with it! He disappeared after this as Bryan sat up in the ring to send the show off air.