WWE Friday Night SmackDown results and highlights: January 24, 2020

Bengaluru, January 25: The go-home edition of WWE SmackDown for 2020 Royal Rumble aired live last night with the main focus being the storylines of Sunday's pay-per-view.
A contract signing for the Universal Championship took place on the show, which was headlined by a huge six-man tag team match at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Here's how SmackDown before 2020 Royal Rumble went down:
The six-man tag team match with the lineup of The Usos and Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin, Robert Roode, and Dolph Ziggler kicked off SmackDown. Ziggler sent Jimmy into the steel ring post to nullify him and made it a Handicap match for sometime after which the heels dominated.
You don't want THIS TEAM staring across the ring from you.— WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2020
King @BaronCorbinWWE @HEELZiggler & @RealRobertRoode battle THE BLOODLINE right now on #SmackDown on @FOXTV! @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/ew5ZzgYWaB
Jimmy @WWEUsos is being taken to the backstage area after going headfirst into the ring post. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/t41fGlcVun— WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2020
But soon Jimmy came back to get the hot tag. Reigns neutralized Corbin by fighting him outside the ring as Jimmy executed a Frogsplash on Roode to pick up the win.
Why wait till Sunday? @WWERomanReigns certainly doesn't want to. #SmackDown #RoyalRumble @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/OpPWRnCHT6— WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2020
Next up, Michael Cole conducted an interview with Lacey Evans, who spoke about her feud with Bayley and Sasha Banks. Lacey mentioned how both have become bullies and being a role model, she had to stop them.
.@itsBayleyWWE doesn't feel like listening to inspirational words now. #SmackDown @LaceyEvansWWE pic.twitter.com/WJf6k1dX9x— WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2020
She also mentioned how Sasha dragged Lacey's little daughter into the feud and Bayley pounced on her with a blindside attack. The officials separated the two but they got into a brawl again after heading to the backstage area.
A lady doesn't start fights, she finishes them.#SmackDown #RoyalRumble @itsBayleyWWE @LaceyEvansWWE pic.twitter.com/TFCkPc46St— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 25, 2020
The next scheduled matchup between the team of Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross and Mandy Rose and & Deville didn't happen as the backstage brawl between Lacey Evans and Bayley continued to the ring with multiple other women involved in it. The referee had no choice but to call off the contest.
.@LaceyEvansWWE is FIRED UP right now! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/5d1UAgK9GW— WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2020
The next match lineup was Elias and Braun Strowman vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. Strowman was on a roll with a big splash on Nakamura into the corner followed by a big blow into the chest. Nakamura tried to come back with a big kick to the face of Strowman but his own assistant Sami Zayn distracted him.
🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁 #SmackDown @ShinsukeN @IAmEliasWWE @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/MMHqqzGCSh— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 25, 2020
Elias sent Nakamura into the ring post after which Strowman hit the Running Powerslam on Cesaro. Elias dropped the Flying Elbow on him to pick up the victory.
Simon & Garfunkel.— WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2020
Dan & Shay.
Tegan & Sara.@BraunStrowman & @IAmEliasWWE. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/cZeilbBydM
John Morrison vs. One Half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day - Kofi Kingston in a singles contest happened next. Morrison and The Miz announced their entry to the Rumble before the match. Kofi dodged Morrison's finisher to connect with an SOS.
We can watch these two battle all day. #SmackDown @TrueKofi @TheRealMorrison pic.twitter.com/dZm41S3qyP— WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2020
The Miz tried to cause distraction by trying to take shots on Big E at the ringside area. Kofi landed a Trouble In Paradise on Miz after which Morrison hit him from the back and executed the Starship Pain to win the match.
2️⃣weeks in a row.— WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2020
The #ShamanOfSexy @TheRealMorrison prevails over the prince of positivity @TrueKofi on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/qNWJlgTWr8
Daniel Bryan was out next to sign the contract for this Sunday's Universal Championship match. Bray Wyatt talked for sometime from the Firefly Funhouse before The Fiend appeared in the ring to take down Bryan with the Mandible Claw.
Regret hurts. #SmackDown #RoyalRumble @WWEBrayWyatt @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/MCTNZUCFYq— WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2020
He also hit Sister Abigail on Bryan before he bled from his hand and put marks all over the paper with it! He disappeared after this as Bryan sat up in the ring to send the show off air.
Don't tempt the devil. #SmackDown #RoyalRumble @WWEBrayWyatt @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/7oVQKzkux8— WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2020