WWE Friday Night Smackdown results and highlights: November 20, 2020

The last set of participants for the men and women's division of Team Blue were determined while a grudge match between Seth Rollins and Murphy was also used to hype up the show. Here are the results from the episode that took place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day kicked off the show plugging in The Final Farewell and their scheduled match against The Street Profits at Survivor Series. Their promo was interrupted by Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Robert Roode, and Dolph Ziggler, one by one. The four heels attacked New Day but The Street Profits arrived to make the save.

The chaotic situation eventually led to the opening contest of the night with the lineup being The Street Profits and The New Day vs. Sami Zayn, King Baron Corbin, Robert Roode, and Dolph Ziggler. Kingston put down Roode with the Boom Drop before tagging in Dawkins who hit two Spinebusters on Roode and Sami Zayn, the legal man. Ford came in and executed the Cash Out on Zayn for the victory.

A Last Chance Survivor Series Qualifying Match took place between Natalya and Tamina Snuka where the latter dominated for the better part of the match. In the finishing moments, Tamina ran into the ring post but Natalya moved out of the way sending her shoulder-first into the ropes. Natalya then hit a Clothesline and locked in the Sharpshooter for the submission win to confirm her spot on Team SmackDown. Bayley and Otis were named the remaining team members for Survivor Series.

A contract signing session was scheduled on SmackDown where Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns made their Survivor Series bout official. An excited Drew didn't take much time to sign the papers while Reigns cut a heel promo on how he's better than McIntyre. Reigns mentioned himself as Drew's Tribal Chief before leaving the ring.

Seth Rollins competed in his scheduled match against Murphy on SmackDown and almost got the pinfall win by hitting The Stomp off the top rope. Murphy placed his legs on the bottom ropes to break the count. Rollins hit a Buckle Bomb but digested two big knees. Murphy then hit Murphy's Law finisher on Rollins for the win.

SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks and Raw Women’s Champion Asuka had a confrontation in the middle of the ring to hype their Survivor Series bout. As the two went into a heated verbal war, Carmella delivered a sneak attack on Banks, for the third week in a row. Mella unloaded on Banks and then Superkick-ed her on the face before leaving.

Daniel Bryan returned on SmackDown to compete in the main event re-match against Jey Uso. Bryan showered his opponent with a series of YES Kicks before connecting with the roundhouse kick. Uso countered with a trifecta of Superkicks to set Bryan up for a Frogsplash. He missed the finisher as Bryan put his knees up and then pinned Uso for the victory with a roll-up. Bryan celebrated with the virtual audience doing the YES chants to end the show.