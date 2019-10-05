WWE Friday Night Smackdown results and highlights: October 4, 2019

Legends of sports entertainment including The Rock were in attendance on the show in which the main event featured Brock Lesnar who became the new champion and was confronted by a former UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Plus, two careers were on the line in a ladder match whereas several spectacular matches were in store on the grand FOX premiere of Smackdown.

The show opened as Vince McMahon and Stephanie McMahon welcomed us to the new era of SmackDown Live with a new stage, pyros, and vignettes.

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch walked into the show in a thunderous ovation from the fans. She cut a promo until Baron Corbin interrupted. The Rock made his entrance to the ring making the fans go crazy. A Rocky-style promo followed before he and Becky attacked Corbin. The Rock delivered the People's Elbow and the Rock Bottom before thanking the crowd and leave the ring.

Sasha Banks and Bayley competed against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in the opening contest of Smackdown on FOX. Bayley started the match with cheap shots from which Banks took control Flair until the latter one countered with a big boot sending Banks outside the ring. Becky followed up hitting the second rope leg-drop on Bayley and a missile drop-kick on Banks. Flair and hit her pendant Moonsault and locked in the Figure Eight Leglock forcing Bayley to tap out.

A Champion vs. Champion encounter was next on SmackDown with WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins taking on Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Bray Wyatt appeared with a Firefly Funhouse episode before the match started. Rollins was in control of the math with a superkick on Nakamura when the lights of the arena went out. The Fiend Bray Wyatt arrived to catch Rollins with the Mandible Claw on the stage. He choked out Seth Rollins to end the segment.

The Ladder Match between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon happened next on SmackDown. Greg Hamilton wanted to give him a grand introduction when Owens attacked him on the ramp. Shane hit Owens with a ladder and delivered an elbow drop through the announce table. Owens hit an insane Frogsplash, putting Shane through a ladder. Shane countered by hitting a Coast to Coast. Owens caught him as Shane was trying to unlock the hanging briefcase and delivered a Pop-Up Powerbomb on the ladder. Owens proceeded to unlock the briefcase to win the match and fire Shane from SmackDown.

Braun Strowman, The Miz and Heavy Machinery vs. Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles happened next on SmackDown in a tag team action. As the fight continued outside the ring, Strowman sent Ziggler into boxer Tyson Fury to make him angry. Strowman hit a Running Powerslam on Ziggler to pick up the win on behalf of his team. After the match, Fury wanted to get into the ring and confront Strowman but the security team barred him from doing so.

The scheduled match between Erick Rowan and Roman Reigns was converted into a Lumberjack Match on SmackDown with 20 superstars surrounding the ring. Rowan took initial control of the match as the Lumberjacks attacked Reigns in this No-DQ affair. Reigns countered hitting a Samoan Drop and a Superman Punch on Rowan. Harper tried to interfere but Daniel Bryan hit him with a Running Knee. Reigns nailed Rowan with a huge spear to pick up the win.

The main event of SmackDown Live took place over the WWE Championship where Brock Lesnar challenged Kofi Kingston. After the formal introductions, Kofi ran into an immediate F-5 from Brock Lesnar to digest a pinfall loss. The New Day and the audience were stunned as we saw Lesnar becoming the new WWE Champion within just a few seconds.

Rey Mysterio's music hit as he appeared to the ring with former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez. Cain attacked Lesnar with some punches sending him for a retreat. He stood tall with Mysterio to close the SmackDown 20th Anniversary as Heyman and Lesnar stared them down from the ramp.