WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: January 6, 2022

Charlotte
Flair
retained
her
Smackdown
Women's
Title
on
Smackdown
(image
courtesy
WWE)
The
first
Smackdown
of
2023
had
the
Undisputed
WWE
Universal
Champion
in
attendance
who
received
his
opponent
for
the
upcoming
Royal
Rumble
PLE.
New
participants
for
the
Rumble
matches
were
declared
on
the
night
that
had
an
Undisputed
WWE
Tag
Team
Championship
Match
serving
as
the
main
event.
Also,
Smackdown
Women’s
Title
was
defended
by
Charlotte
Flair.
Check
out
the
recap
and
results
from
the
January
6
episode
of
Friday
Night
Smackdown
that
took
place
at
the
FedEx
Forum
in
Memphis,
Tennessee,
–
SmackDown
kicked
off
with
The
Bloodline
appearing
in
the
ring.
The
Undisputed
WWE
Universal
Champion
Roman
Reigns
asked
Sami
Zayn
why
he
promised
a
win
last
week
but
failed
to
deliver
in
John
Cena’s
returning
match.
Roman
was
visibly
unhappy
with
Sami
and
to
make
things
worse,
Kevin
Owens
interrupted
and
wanted
a
match
against
him
at
the
Royal
Rumble
2023
premium
live
event.
The
champion
accepted
and
wanted
Owens
to
disappear.
Owens
ended
the
segment
by
saying
that
he’ll
see
Reigns
at
Royal
Rumble
but
before
that
he’ll
see
Sami
whenever
he
digs
his
b*lls
out
of
Roman’s
pocket.
–
Santos
Escobar
(with
Legado
del
Fantasma
members)
defeated
NXT
Tag
Team
Champion
Kofi
Kingston
(with
Xavier
Woods)
in
the
opening
match
of
the
night.
Wilde
and
Del
Toro
got
involved
in
the
match
as
they
distracted
the
match
official
as
well
as
Kingston,
allowing
Escobar
to
connect
with
a
knee
to
the
face
and
then
the
Phantom
Driver
for
the
pin
to
win.
–
Ricochet
defeated
Top
Dolla
(with
Hit
Row
members)
with
the
Shooting
Star
Press
finisher
to
qualify
for
the
Men’s
Royal
Rumble
2023
Match.
After
the
match,
Top
Dolla
went
to
show
respect
to
Ricochet.
But
suddenly
the
rest
of
the
Hit
Row
members
turned
heel.
Ashante
Adonis
took
out
Ricochet
with
a
superkick
and
Top
Dolla
continued
attacking
him,
which
led
to
Braun
Strowman
making
the
save.
–
Roman
Reigns
called
Sami
Zayn
to
his
locker
room
and
gave
him
a
chance
to
redeem
himself
as
Sami
will
face
Kevin
Owens
on
next
week’s
SmackDown
and
he
must
win
the
match.
–
The
Usos
(c)
defeated
Sheamus
and
Drew
McIntyre
to
retain
the
Undisputed
WWE
Tag
Team
Championships
in
the
main
event
of
Smackdown.
Roman,
Sami,
and
Heyman
watched
this
match
together,
backstage.
Solo
Sikoa
interfered
in
the
match
by
taking
out
McIntyre
with
a
Spinning
Solo
on
the
barricade.
This
led
to
Butch
and
Ridge
Holland
attacking
Sikoa
but
Usos
took
advantage
and
used
each
other’s
help
as
well
as
the
ring
ropes
to
pin
Sheamus
for
the
win.
They
celebrated
with
the
titles
to
end
the
show.