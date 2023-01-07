WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: January 6, 2022

lekhaka-Arindam pal

The first Smackdown of 2023 had the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in attendance who received his opponent for the upcoming Royal Rumble PLE.



New participants for the Rumble matches were declared on the night that had an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match serving as the main event. Also, Smackdown Women’s Title was defended by Charlotte Flair.



Check out the recap and results from the January 6 episode of Friday Night Smackdown that took place at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee,



– SmackDown kicked off with The Bloodline appearing in the ring. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns asked Sami Zayn why he promised a win last week but failed to deliver in John Cena’s returning match.



Roman was visibly unhappy with Sami and to make things worse, Kevin Owens interrupted and wanted a match against him at the Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event.



The champion accepted and wanted Owens to disappear. Owens ended the segment by saying that he’ll see Reigns at Royal Rumble but before that he’ll see Sami whenever he digs his b*lls out of Roman’s pocket.





"I'll see you at the Royal Rumble." - KO to Roman 👀#SmackDown #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/79NwHWB8Si — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 7, 2023

🏆 𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗦𝗣𝗨𝗧𝗘𝗗 🏆@WWEUsos are 𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗹𝗹 the unified WWE RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions! ☝️#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Qmm5UDJbTi — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 7, 2023

– Santos Escobar (with Legado del Fantasma members) defeated NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) in the opening match of the night.Wilde and Del Toro got involved in the match as they distracted the match official as well as Kingston, allowing Escobar to connect with a knee to the face and then the Phantom Driver for the pin to win.– Liv Morgan declared her entry into the Women’s Royal Rumble Match in a backstage segment.– Karrion Kross and Scarlett defeated Madcap Moss and Emma in a mixed tag team match. As the brawl spilled outside the ring, Scarlett slammed Emma into the ring post and then over the announce table.Back in the ring, Moss bounced off the turnbuckles and digested a Kross Hammer before he tapped out to the Kross Jacket submission. After the match, Kross put Rey Mysterio’s mask on Moss’ face.– Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Sonya Deville to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship. In a short match, Flair delivered a Spear on Deville before tapping her out with the Figure Eight submission.– Another vignette aired for Lacey Evans’ return.– Ricochet defeated Top Dolla (with Hit Row members) with the Shooting Star Press finisher to qualify for the Men’s Royal Rumble 2023 Match. After the match, Top Dolla went to show respect to Ricochet.But suddenly the rest of the Hit Row members turned heel. Ashante Adonis took out Ricochet with a superkick and Top Dolla continued attacking him, which led to Braun Strowman making the save.– Roman Reigns called Sami Zayn to his locker room and gave him a chance to redeem himself as Sami will face Kevin Owens on next week’s SmackDown and he must win the match.– The Usos (c) defeated Sheamus and Drew McIntyre to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in the main event of Smackdown. Roman, Sami, and Heyman watched this match together, backstage.Solo Sikoa interfered in the match by taking out McIntyre with a Spinning Solo on the barricade. This led to Butch and Ridge Holland attacking Sikoa but Usos took advantage and used each other’s help as well as the ring ropes to pin Sheamus for the win. They celebrated with the titles to end the show.