WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: August 27, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 28: This week’s SmackDown gathered all the fallouts from SummerSlam 2021.
The
new
Women's
Champion
got
booked
in
a
rematch
from
the
PPV
while
the
Universal
Champion
has
also
received
his
next
opponent
for
a
defense.
Also, WWE Intercontinental Champion was in action in a tag team match on the show that took place at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas.
Check out the recap, and results from the August 28 episode of Friday Night Smackdown:
– There was a change in the commentary desk in this week’s SmackDown. Kevin Owens and Corey Graves replaced Pat McAfee since he tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back.
– New SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch kicked off the show affirming that she’s more dangerous than ever before. She apologized for absolutely nothing for what she did at SummerSlam and thus solidified her heel turn.
With regard to her "controversial" #SummerSlam return...@BeckyLynchWWE wants to apologize for ABSOLUTELY NOTHING!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/HP89FyEfz5— WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2021
Bianca Belair came out as she’s not going to let Becky take away everything she did at SummerSlam in just 26 seconds. Bianca issued a challenge to Becky for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.
Zelina
Vega
interrupted
and
told
Bianca
to
get
to
the
back
of
the
line,
and
give
her
a
chance,
instead.
Carmella
then
appeared
and
said
she
was
told
only
an
hour
before
SummerSlam
that
she
was
going
to
face
Bianca,
and
then
due
to
Becky,
she
didn’t
even
get
a
chance
to
compete
at
SummerSlam.
Liv
Morgan
then
interrupted
and
issued
a
challenge
to
Becky.
Becky Lynch opted to leave the ring saying that she wasn't defending the title, there. The potential four contenders then brawled with each other in the ring setting up the first match of the night.
– Bianca Belair defeated Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Zelina Vega in a Fatal-4-Way Elimination Match to earn an opportunity to the SmackDown Women’s Title Championship.
Vega was the first to get eliminated after digesting a Kiss of Death from Belair. Carmella was the next to get eliminated as Liv sent her face-first into the mat for the pinfall. Belair then won the match by executing the KOD finisher again on Liv.
– Paul Heyman was locked out of Roman Reigns’ locker room after confessing to Kayla Braxton that he stands by Roman Reigns all the way despite Brock Lesnar being back. The Usos speculated that Heyman knew about Lesnar was coming back at SummerSlam but Heyman swore he didn’t.
– Cesaro defeated Chad Gable via DQ. After a hurricanrana move, Cesaro was about to break loose with the Cesaro Swing but Otis interfered for the disqualification. After the match, Otis and Gable double-teamed on Cesaro for a beatdown.
– Baron Corbin arrived on SmackDown and said that he’s rich after winning a ton of money in Vegas. Corbin said he’s the happiest person in the world. Corbin called Big E to the ring as he wanted to buy the Money in the Bank briefcase from him by offering $50,000. Big E declined the offer but Corbin offered him $100,000. E declined again after which Corbin said that he will regret this decision.
Happiest Man in the World.— WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2021
Mayor of Jackpot City.
Happy Corbin. #SmackDown @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/6UJiMxYbHf
–
In
a
backstage
promo,
Edge
said
he
had
to
go
to
the
darkest
place
to
defeat
Seth
Rollins
at
SummerSlam,
and
now
he
is
focused
to
get
back
to
the
Universal
Title
picture.
Rollins
said
in
a
separate
promo
that
Edge
earned
his
respect
at
SummerSlam,
and
he
even
admires
him.
But
then
he
realized
to
be
a
little
more
like
Edge
if
he
wants
to
get
back
to
the
Universal
Title.
– Intercontinental Champion King Nakamura and Rick Boogs defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in a tag team match. Roode was neutralized with an overhead suplex while Boogs dodged the Fame-asser attempt from Ziggler and planted him with a pumphandle powerslam for the pin to win.
– Naomi arrived on SmackDown as WWE Official Sonya Deville said that she knew nothing about it. Sonya told Naomi that she doesn’t believe that Naomi could match up to the current roster.
– Sami Zayn defeated Dominik Mysterio in the next match. Dominik connected with the 619 but missed the Frogsplash. Sami dropped with the reverse exploder suplex followed by the Helluva Kick for the win. After the match, Rey Mysterio wanted to help Dominik, but Dominik refused and walked out on him.
Frustrated to say the least. 👀#SmackDown @DomMysterio35 @reymysterio pic.twitter.com/kiKi0fhHSf— WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2021
Message SENT.#SmackDown @FinnBalor @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/bVe5xc0oCo— WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2021
