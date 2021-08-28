WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: August 27, 2021

The new Women's Champion got booked in a rematch from the PPV while the Universal Champion has also received his next opponent for a defense.



Also, WWE Intercontinental Champion was in action in a tag team match on the show that took place at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas.



Check out the recap, and results from the August 28 episode of Friday Night Smackdown:



– There was a change in the commentary desk in this week’s SmackDown. Kevin Owens and Corey Graves replaced Pat McAfee since he tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back.



– New SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch kicked off the show affirming that she’s more dangerous than ever before. She apologized for absolutely nothing for what she did at SummerSlam and thus solidified her heel turn.

Bianca Belair came out as she’s not going to let Becky take away everything she did at SummerSlam in just 26 seconds. Bianca issued a challenge to Becky for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Zelina Vega interrupted and told Bianca to get to the back of the line, and give her a chance, instead. Carmella then appeared and said she was told only an hour before SummerSlam that she was going to face Bianca, and then due to Becky, she didn’t even get a chance to compete at SummerSlam. Liv Morgan then interrupted and issued a challenge to Becky.



Becky Lynch opted to leave the ring saying that she wasn't defending the title, there. The potential four contenders then brawled with each other in the ring setting up the first match of the night.



– Bianca Belair defeated Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Zelina Vega in a Fatal-4-Way Elimination Match to earn an opportunity to the SmackDown Women’s Title Championship.



Vega was the first to get eliminated after digesting a Kiss of Death from Belair. Carmella was the next to get eliminated as Liv sent her face-first into the mat for the pinfall. Belair then won the match by executing the KOD finisher again on Liv.



– Paul Heyman was locked out of Roman Reigns’ locker room after confessing to Kayla Braxton that he stands by Roman Reigns all the way despite Brock Lesnar being back. The Usos speculated that Heyman knew about Lesnar was coming back at SummerSlam but Heyman swore he didn’t.



– Cesaro defeated Chad Gable via DQ. After a hurricanrana move, Cesaro was about to break loose with the Cesaro Swing but Otis interfered for the disqualification. After the match, Otis and Gable double-teamed on Cesaro for a beatdown.



– Baron Corbin arrived on SmackDown and said that he’s rich after winning a ton of money in Vegas. Corbin said he’s the happiest person in the world. Corbin called Big E to the ring as he wanted to buy the Money in the Bank briefcase from him by offering $50,000. Big E declined the offer but Corbin offered him $100,000. E declined again after which Corbin said that he will regret this decision.

– In a backstage promo, Edge said he had to go to the darkest place to defeat Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, and now he is focused to get back to the Universal Title picture. Rollins said in a separate promo that Edge earned his respect at SummerSlam, and he even admires him. But then he realized to be a little more like Edge if he wants to get back to the Universal Title.



– Intercontinental Champion King Nakamura and Rick Boogs defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in a tag team match. Roode was neutralized with an overhead suplex while Boogs dodged the Fame-asser attempt from Ziggler and planted him with a pumphandle powerslam for the pin to win.



– Naomi arrived on SmackDown as WWE Official Sonya Deville said that she knew nothing about it. Sonya told Naomi that she doesn’t believe that Naomi could match up to the current roster.



– Sami Zayn defeated Dominik Mysterio in the next match. Dominik connected with the 619 but missed the Frogsplash. Sami dropped with the reverse exploder suplex followed by the Helluva Kick for the win. After the match, Rey Mysterio wanted to help Dominik, but Dominik refused and walked out on him.





Get breaking news alerts. Allow Notifications

– Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos celebrated their successful title defense over John Cena at SummerSlam 2021 until Finn Balor interrupted.Balor said he got scr**ed over by John Cena as he took his Universal Title Match. Now, Edge and Brock Lesnar are trying to take his spot as well. He then proceeded to challenge Roman Reigns to a match for the Universal Title next week on SmackDown.Balor attacked Roman, but the Usos backed up the champion. The Street Profits then ran out to make the save for Balor who ended the brawl by hitting a Coup De Grace on one of the Usos. Roman stared down Balor from the ramp to end SmackDown.