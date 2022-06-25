WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: June 24, 2022

lekhaka-Arindam pal
Bengaluru,
June
25:
En
route
to
Money
in
the
Bank
2022
edition,
Smackdown
added
a
number
of
superstars
to
the
ladder
match
fray
via
a
set
of
qualifying
matches
including
the
main
event.
WWE
Intercontinental
Championship
was
on
the
line
on
the
show
while
Smackdown
Women’s
Champion
Ronda
Rousey
was
in
attendance
to
engage
in
a
verbal
war
with
her
next
challenger.
Check
out
the
recap
and
results
from
the
June
24
episode
of
WWE
Friday
Night
Smackdown
that
took
place
at
the
Moody
Center
in
Austin,
Texas:
–
Drew
McIntyre
kicked
things
off
by
saying
that
he
will
win
the
Money
In
The
Bank
contract
and
then
cash
in
on
Roman
Reigns
or
Brock
Lesnar
after
Summerslam
to
win
the
Undisputed
WWE
Universal
Championship.
The
Brawling
Brutes
(Sheamus,
Ridge
Holland,
and
Butch)
interrupted.
Sheamus
said
Drew
is
in
the
Money
In
The
Bank
Ladder
Match
just
because
WWE
Official
Adam
Pearce
felt
sorry
for
him.
Paul
Heyman
(with
Adam
Pearce)
interrupted
to
make
a
big
announcement
and
it’s
that
Drew
and
Sheamus
are
no
longer
in
the
Men’s
Money
In
The
Bank
Ladder
Match
but
they’ll
get
another
chance
to
qualify.
Drew
and
Sheamus
will
have
to
compete
against
The
Usos
in
the
main
event
and
if
they
can
manage
to
defeat
the
Undisputed
WWE
Tag
Team
Champions,
they
will
be
put
back
into
the
MITB
match.
–
Sami
Zayn
defeated
Shinsuke
Nakamura
in
the
opening
contest
to
qualify
for
the
Men’s
Money
In
The
Bank
Ladder
Match.
Zayn
hit
his
finisher
Helluva
Kick
on
Nakamura
to
get
the
clean
pin-fall
win.
–
The
New
Day,
Jinder
Mahal
and
Shanky
competed
in
a
Dance-Off
contest.
Jinder
walked
out
on
Shanky
as
he
didn’t
love
his
tag
partner
dancing
in
the
ring.
Xavier
Woods
said
Jinder
walked
out
on
Shanky
just
like
his
3MB
days.
The
Viking
Raiders
(Erik
and
Ivar)
then
returned
to
SmackDown
and
turned
heel
by
attacking
them.
Kingston
was
planted
with
a
double
powerbomb
after
which
Ivar
hits
a
front
slam
on
Woods
from
the
second
turnbuckle.
–
Raquel
Rodriguez
and
Lacey
Evans
defeated
Sonya
Deville
(with
Shayna
Baszler
and
Xia
Li)
in
a
2-on-1
Handicap
Match.
Deville
slipped
out
of
a
Tejana
Bomb
but
Evans
got
blind-tagged
by
Raquel.
Deville
didn’t
see
it
as
she
ran
into
the
Woman’s
Right
for
the
pin.
Sonya,
Shayna
Baszler,
and
Xia
Li
attacked
Raquel
and
Lacey
after
the
match,
but
the
babyfaces
fought
out
and
were
able
to
send
the
heels
for
a
retreat.
–
Natalya
appeared
on
Smackdown
dressed
like
Ronda
Rousey
and
with
a
stroller.
She
said
that
she’s
'the
saddest
woman
on
the
planet’
and
has
no
chance
against
Natalya
at
Money
In
The
Bank.
The
real
Ronda
Rousey
came
out
and
said
that
she
couldn’t
recognize
Natalya
'without
her
rack
out.’
Also,
the
closest
Natalya
will
ever
reach
to
being
a
main
event
attraction
in
the
WWE
is
by
dressing
up
like
Ronda.
Ronda
then
ripped
off
Natalya’s
jacket
but
she
was
hit
with
the
stroller
as
Natalya
managed
to
retreat
through
the
stage.
–
Gunther
(c)
(Ludwig
Kaiser)
defeated
Ricochet
to
retain
his
Intercontinental
Championship.
In
a
short
matchup,
Gunther
delivered
a
German
Suplex
followed
by
a
powerbomb
to
get
the
pin-fall
win.
–
Shotzi
vs.
Aliyah
MITB
qualifier
got
canceled
since
Aliyah
was
unable
to
compete
due
to
an
injury.
She
got
replaced
by
Tamina.
–
Shotzi
defeated
Tamina
to
qualify
for
the
Women’s
Money
In
The
Bank
Ladder
Match.
Shotzi
pushed
Tamina
through
the
corner
into
the
ring
post
and
then
planted
her
with
a
DDT
for
the
pin-fall
win.
–
Max
Dupri
appeared
in
a
backstage
segment
and
complained
that
he
can’t
present
his
first
client
of
Maximum
Male
Models
due
to
Adam
Pearce
not
having
the
dressing
room
exactly
at
68.3
degrees,
but
he
would
give
him
another
week
to
make
things
right.
–
Pat
McAfee
took
the
mic
and
challenged
Happy
Corbin
to
a
match
at
SummerSlam
2022.
–
Drew
McIntyre
and
Sheamus
(with
Ridge
Holland
&
Butch)
defeated
Undisputed
WWE
Tag
Team
Champions
The
Usos
in
Smackdown
main
event
to
qualify
for
the
Men’s
Money
In
The
Bank
Ladder
Match.
The
Street
Profits
were
out
to
provide
distractions
to
The
Usos.
McIntyre
hit
a
dive
over
the
top
rope
onto
all
four
of
them.
He
got
Jimmy
back
into
the
ring
and
lined
up
for
the
Claymore.
Jimmy
cut
him
off
with
a
superkick
but
McIntyre
quickly
recovered
and
flattened
him
with
the
Claymore
to
get
the
pin
to
win.
McIntyre
and
Sheamus
were
officially
announced
for
the
2022
men’s
Money
in
the
Bank
ladder
match.
The
two
posed
in
the
ring
corners
to
celebrate
the
victory
as
Smackdown
went
off
the
air.
Saturday, June 25, 2022, 13:03 [IST]
