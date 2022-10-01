WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: September 30, 2022

There was another tag match on the card where The Bloodline members were in action, while Bayley also appeared on the show to compete in her first singles match on the blue brand after a year.

Also, Ronda Rousey was seen in a singles contest in the show that took place at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Check out the recap and results from the September 30 episode of Friday Night Smackdown:

- The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) defeated Ricochet and Madcap Moss in the opening tag team match of Smackdown. As the fight spilled to the outside area, Sikoa met Ricochet with a chair before tossing him into the ring post.

Back in the ring, Sikoa delivered a spin kick and then the Swinging Solo finisher for the pin to win. After the match, Solo continued to attack Madcap but Sami stopped him.

- In a backstage segment, Jey Uso informed Sami that he may have everyone else fooled but not him. Jey also sent a warning that if Sami put The Bloodline in jeopardy then there will be consequences.

- Drew McIntyre defeated Mr. Money In The Bank Austin Theory (with Otis and Chad Gable of The Alpha Academy) via DQ after Otis attacked him.

After a Future Shock DDT, McIntyre looked to finish things with a Claymore Kick but Otis dragged him out of the ring and tossed him into the steps, leading to the disqualification.

After the match, Theory and Alpha Academy attacked McIntyre but Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano made the save.

- Maximum Male Models (Ma.çé and Mån.sôör) apologized to Max Dupri for the loss last week and said that they will make it up to him by bringing home The Canadian Record for the longest pose.

- Hit Row (Top Dolla &and Ashante Thee Adonis with B-Fab) defeated Los Lotharios (Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza) in a tag team match.

Angel started flirting with B-Fab at ringside. It backfired as Dolla leveled him and then planted the legal man in the match, Humberto with the Heavy Hitter for the pin-fall victory.

- Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya in a short match with her Ankle Lock submission. After the match, SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan came out with a Bat and tried to hit Ronda with it, but Ronda took it away from her.

Ronda planted Liv with Piper's Pit and walked away but Liv jumped on her to continue the brawl. The security team had to separate them two.

- Intercontinental Champion Gunther (with Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser) appeared in a promo where he said that next week he will defeat Sheamus for a second time.

Sheamus (without Ridge Holland and Butch) came out with a Shillelagh and went after Imperium, but the number game got him.

Gunther delivered a series of chops and then hit a powerbomb on Sheamus before taking a blow with the Shillelagh.

- Bayley (without IYO SKY and Dakota Kai) defeated Shotzi in the next match on Smackdown. Bayley tripped Shotzi as she was going for a top rope move before face-fisting her into the match with The Rose Plant for the pin to win.

After the match, Bayley attacked her with a Ladder but to a pleasant surprise to the WWE Universe, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair came out to make the save.

- The Maximum Male Models (Ma.çé and Mån.sôör) were 4 seconds away from breaking The Canadian Record for the longest pose but Max Dupri punched Mån.sôör to break things. Max said that the group is no longer working before leaving the stage.

- Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and Johnny Gargano defeated Mr. Money In The Bank Austin Theory and Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) in the six-man tag team main event match of Smackdown.

Alpha Academy was neutralized by Owens and Gargano at ringside while McIntyre nailed a Claymore Kick on Theory inside the ring to pick up the win. After the match, McIntyre took a leather Strap and smacked Theory with it to end the show.

McIntyre, Owens and Gargano join forces to best Theory and Alpha Academy!



Full #SmackDown results: https://t.co/BexKE77TTx pic.twitter.com/awHlXrbgfb — WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2022