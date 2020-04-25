WWE Friday Night Smackdown results with highlights: April 24, 2020

Here are the results:

SmackDown kicked off with Tag Team Champions The New Day - Kofi Kingston and Big E who were all smiles after their title win from last week. Soon their celebration was interrupted by Lucha House Party and former champs, Miz & John Morrison. The Forgotten Sons from NXT also arrived in the ring to create chaos. They stood tall by the end after delivering a powerbomb to Kofi on top of Big E.

SmackDown opening contest was a Money In The Bank Qualifier between Drew Gulak and King Baron Corbin. Gulak had the upper-hand in the match until Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura appeared to attack Daniel Bryan who was standing at ringside to cheer for Gulak. A distracted Gulak was sent into the ring post by Corbin who followed with the End of Days to win the match and qualify for MITB ladder match. Corbin injured Gulak's ribs via some scepter shots, once the match was over.

The next match on SmackDown witnessed Sheamus squashing Daniel Vidot with a Brogue Kick.

The Miz and John Morrison demanded a match against Lucha House Party's Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado since they’re not happy about SmackDown opening sequence brawl. Metalik downed Miz with a Bulldog and went for a top rope Moonsault. Miz countered and went for the Skull Crushing Finale but Metalik rolled him up to get the pinfall win.

The second Money In The Bank Qualifying Match of SmackDown took place between Sasha Banks and Lacey Evans. Bayley was present at ringside trying to give upper-hand to her best friend, Banks. That backfired as the referee was distracted and didn't count Evans who was down. Evans was up on her feet and hit a frustrated Sasha Banks with a Women's Right to secure the win. Bayley then digested a Superkick from Tamina Snuka, once the match was over.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships were on the line where Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defended against Carmella and Dana Brooke. Bliss was down as Carmella planted her to the mat with scissors. But Cross tagged herself in and blocked a Superkick from Mella. She tagged back Bliss to a hit a double team 3D move on her to secure the pinfall win and retain their titles.

WWE showed us several video packages on the occasion of Triple H's 25th Anniversary Celebration on SmackDown. The Game appeared live in the main event segment of the show alongside his best friend Shawn Michaels to do their pendant DX stuffs.

Triple H also got video calls from Stephanie McMahon, Ric Flair, and Road Dogg. Vince McMahon interrupted them saying that these clowning from Shawn and Triple H should've put the fans asleep and they should leave now. The Performance Center's lights went out as crickets were heard echoing out over the arena to send the show off-air.