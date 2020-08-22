WWE Friday Night Smackdown results with highlights: August 21, 2020

AJ Styles put his Intercontinental Title on the line against veteran Jeff Hardy in the main event. The tag team titles were also defended on the show that aired from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Here are the results:

Vince McMahon kicked off this week's SmackDown while plugging in SummerSlam 2020 when The Fiend Bray Wyatt made his epic entrance through the ramp. He confronted the WWE Chairman as the music interrupted and Braun Strowman came out to have a face-off with his SummerSlam opponent. McMahon left the ring when RETRIBUTION arrived at the ring and circled these two.

The arena went dark and The Fiend was gone as the RETRIBUTION members pounced on Braun Strowman. But SmackDown locker room emptied into the ring as they made the save for the Universal Champion. The heel faction left the ring when Braun Strowman took out Drew Gulak and Jey Uso from the ring before making his exit.

The superstars surrounded the ring to prevent a further attack from RETRIBUTION as Big took on Sheamus in the opening contest. Sheamus hit the White Noise after E was sent shoulder-first into the ring post. But Corbin dropped Riddle outside the ring creating a distraction that allowed E to roll up Sheamus for the win.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles were on the line where Lucha House Party vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura was the lineup. Lince Dorado hit a Springboard Stunner on Nakamura who never saw Cesaro tagging into the match who came from behind and rolled up Dorado for the victory. The champions retained the titles as the Lucha House Party members seem to have issues among themselves.

Corey Graves had an interview session with Sasha Banks and Bayley where he tried to create a rift between the two. Naomi suddenly appeared to challenge them in two separate matches while giving a preview for SummerSlam. Graves suggested they compete in a Beat the Clock challenge and they agreed to do so.

In the first match, Sasha Banks defeated Naomi in 3 minutes and 39 seconds via the Bank Statement submission move. Right after this match, Naomi defeated Bayley by pinning her with a rear-view when the clock showed 1.44. Bayley was upset when Asuka appeared and dropped Sasha Banks on the ramp. She then unloaded on Bayley inside the ring sending a message.

Sonya Deville slapped Dana Brooke who was asking for her well-being before coming out to the ring. She wanted to raise the ante for SummerSlam as she scrapped the Hair vs Hair match with Mandy Rose and then announced a no-DQ match where the loser will leave WWE.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match was next on SmackDown between Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles. Styles earlier hurt Hardy’s knees and targeted it as soon as the match began.

He punished AJ with the Calf Crusher locked in but Hardy hit him with the Knee Brace. He connected with the Twist of Fate followed by the Swanton Bomb to get the victory and become the new Intercontinental Champion.

Bray Wyatt hosted an episode of Firefly Funhouse where Braun Strowman invaded the set and attacked him. The vicious beatdown continued for some time as we saw Wyatt in an unconscious stage.

WWE officials ran out and loaded him in an ambulance. But the vehicle suddenly started backing up instead of leaving the building. The Fiend came out of it with Fog around him. He started laughing at the camera to send SmackDown off the air.