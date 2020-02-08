WWE Friday Night SmackDown results with highlights: February 7, 2020

The Miz and John Morrison brought back their Dirt Sheet talk show whereas the Universal Champion and his former contender also made come back on the show that aired from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Check out the results.

The Miz and John Morrison opened this week's SmackDown to host the returning talk show The Dirt Sheet. They were soon interrupted by Kofi Kingston and Big E to start a heated confrontation. The Usos joined the stage but got cut off by Dolph Ziggler's music. Miz and Morrison took this opportunity to attack The New Day from behind and then leave the ring.

The Usos took on Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in a tag team match in the opening contest of SmackDown. Ziggler almost picked up the win after hitting a Zig-Zag but Jimmy Uso countered with a Superkick.

Uso missed a flying splash as Ziggler tagged in Roode. The Usos hit a double Superkick on Roode as Jimmy successfully landed the Frog Splash from the top rope on Roode to pick up the win.

King Baron Corbin attacked a production member for showing footage from last week where Roman Reigns defeated him and forced to eat dog food.

Elias competed next on SmackDown in a match against Cesaro which saw early momentums from the Swiss Superman via his uppercuts. Elias hit a Kick on Cesaro to counter and connected with a top rope elbow to get the victory.

King Corbin ran his mouth about Roman Reigns and even poured a drink on a fan wearing a Reigns t-shirt. Roman came out to hit a Superman Punch on Corbin followed by a Drive-By. Corbin retreated through the crowd when Reigns announced they will compete in a Steel Cage match at Super ShowDown.

WWE Hall of Famer joined SmackDown via satellite to give an interview with Michael Cole. He issued a challenge to The Fiend for the WWE Championship which was accepted by Bray Wyatt who presented another edition of Firefly Funhouse to cut off Goldberg. The Myth then announced The Fiend is next to end the segment.

Daniel Bryan featured in a squash match against Heath Slater where he hit the Running Knee and applied the LeBell Lock to pick up a quick submission win.

Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura interrupted Braun Strowman’s maiden Intercontinental Championship win celebration and ran down their mouth until The Revival came out to attack Strowman from behind. The Monster fought them alone and tried to take out Sami but Nakamura caught him with a Running Knee and followed up with a Kinshasa to lay him down.

Sheamus had a squash match against Apollo Crews to get the pinfall win via a quick Brogue Kick. After the match, Sheamus went for a beatdown on Crews but Shorty G made the save. But the Celtic Warrior delivered another Brogue on Shorty to level him down.

A #1 Contender's Fatal 4 Way Match for the Women's Title featuring Alexa Bliss vs. Carmella vs. Dana Brooke vs. Naomi was the main event of SmackDown. Naomi countered with a Twisted Bliss from Alexa Bliss and hit her with a Rear-View.

But Naomi's pinfall attempt was broken by Carmella who hit two back to back Superkicks on Naomi to secure the win. After the match, Bayley sent Carmella face-first into the mat as the show went off the air.