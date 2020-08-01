WWE Friday Night Smackdown results with highlights: July 31, 2020

Lacey Evans and Bayley settled their rivalry competing in a singles contest. Also, Mandy Rose and Otis returned on the show that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Bray Wyatt hosted an episode of Firefly Funhouse to kick off SmackDown. He wanted to have a piece of Braun Strowman and his Universal Championship. Until he gets that, Wyatt will spare nobody in the locker room. The Fiend flashed on the screen to end the segment.

Gran Metalik vs. AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Title was the opening contest of SmackDown where Metalik dealt with a hurt leg. AJ punished him more by locking in the half-crab maneuver. Metalik tried to counter with a Tornado DDT and an Enziguiri but soon AJ trapped him with the Calf Crusher submission for the win. Before leaving the ring, AJ hit a Styles Clash on Metalik's tag team partner Lince Dorado.

Jeff Hardy was out next on SmackDown to cut a promo on his sobriety and beating Sheamus in a Bar Fight. King Corbin was out to interrupt him who went on a rant until Drew Gulak attacked him from behind.

This set up the next match between Drew Gulak and King Baron Corbin where Matt Riddle made his presence felt trying to provide an advantage to Gulak. But Corbin hit the End of Days, out of nowhere to pick up the win. Riddle ran into the ring to attack Corbin but Shorty G made the save hitting him with a German Suplex.

Big E competed in a singles contest against The Miz where the latter's buddy John Morrison tried to provide distraction on numerous occasions. The referee noticed it and ejected Morrison from ringside. As Miz got into an argument with the referee, E applied the Stretch Muffler submission move to get the win.

Lacey Evans dominated Naomi in the scheduled match on SmackDown. Naomi countered with a big Sunset Bomb but she was sent into the turnbuckles. Evans went for the Women’s Right but Naomi came up with a back-slide to pick up the sudden win.

Mandy Rose had a backstage segment with Otis where they talked about going to a date after a long time. Afterward, Sonya Deville attacked her from the back. She then used a clipper to cut some of Mandy's hairs. The officials ran down to the scene to help Mandy from the disastrous situation.

Nikki Cross competed against Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship in the show's main event. Bliss dropped Sasha Banks on the floor neutralizing her from the scene. Cross failed to take the upper-hand as Bayley dropped her on the face and got the pinfall win to retain her title.

Sasha Banks and Bayley made their exit while celebrating and so did an upset Nikki Cross after pushing Alexa Bliss into the mat. Bliss was left alone in the ring when suddenly the arena went dark. The red lights hit as we see The Fiend standing behind her. He applied the Mandible Claw on Bliss to punish her as SmackDown came to an end.