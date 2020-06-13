WWE Friday Night Smackdown results with highlights: June 12, 2020

A huge six-person tag team match featuring the Universal Champion was also on the card. Plus, Sheamus and Jeff Hardy have been seen in yet another controversial segment when the show aired from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Check out the results:

Sheamus demanded a urine test for Jeff Hardy in the opening segment of SmackDown before signing the Backlash match contract. Hardy appeared in the ring and went through the test in the presence of a doctor as Sheamus continued to taunt him. Hardy them ended up throwing the sample urine for the test all over the body of the Celtic Warrior before leaving.

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura competed against SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day - Big E and Kofi Kingston in the first match of the night. Kofi hit an SOS on Nakamura but Cesaro broke the pinfall attempt only to receive a clothesline from E. Kofi then went to the top rope and tried to land with a Crossbody but Nakamura upped his knees and schoolboy-ed him to get the pinfall victory.

The Final match for the Vacant WWE Intercontinental Title took place, next between Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles. Bryan delivered a couple of German Suplexes and then followed with the YES Lock.

AJ somehow broke the hold as Bryan went for the Busaiku Kick. But AJ countered with a sudden Styles Clash. He springboarded with the Phenomenal Forearm to get the pinfall win and become the new Intercontinental Champion.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley came out to the ring to throw a celebration in honor of their title win from last week.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross soon interrupted the segment whereas The IIconics appeared on the tron to talk about their triple threat title match at Backlash. Bliss and Cross then attacked the champions and put them out of the ring to end the segment.

Braun Strowman and Heavy Machinery vs. The Miz, John Morrison, and Dolph Ziggler were the six-person main event tag team match on SmackDown. After receiving the hot tag, Otis clotheslined all the three heel opponents to run over them.

Strowman then bulldozed through them outside the ring and then sent Ziggler back to the ring. Otis then hit the Caterpillar Elbow to get the victory. Strowman and Otis then respectively posed with the Universal Title and Money In The Bank briefcase send the show off-air.