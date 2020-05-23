WWE Friday Night Smackdown results with highlights: May 22, 2020

Also, Otis and Mandy Rose teamed up for a mixed tag team match against their current rivals when SmackDown aired from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Check out the results.

An edition of The Dirt Sheet opened SmackDown where Braun Strowman was the special guest. The Universal Champion wanted to talk about his Money In The Bank opponent Bray Wyatt and his puppets. But the Miz reminded him how dangerous Wyatt is. It led to a verbal exchange and then to a match.

Braun Strowman vs The Miz was the opening contest of SmackDown where Strowman blocked a DDT and shoved Morrison off the apron. He gave a splash to The Miz into the corner and scooped him for a Running Powerslam to get the win.

Morrison took the mic and challenged Strowman to a Handicap Title Match at Backlash. The Universal Champion accepted making the match official.

Intercontinental Title Tournament Match continued on SmackDown with the lineup of AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. Styles ducked a Kinshasa from Nakamura who countered back with a Triangle Choke-hold. Styles got out of it and converted it into a modified Styles Clash. He then flew in with a Phenomenal Forearm to get the pinfall win.

The next match took place between WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley who connected with her pendant elbow drop off the top rope but Flair kicked out of that.

Bayley tried to lock in the Figure Four submission hold but Flair chopped her into the chest. The champ from the blue brand then gave a kick to the head and traded a pin holding on to the ropes to secure the big win over The Queen.

Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler competed in a mixed tag team match against Mandy Rose and Otis. Deville had the upper-hand for the better part until Rose kicked her way and tagged in Otis.

The MITB winner manhandled Ziggler for sometimes before Deville tagged back in. Rose gave a couple of clotheslines but missed the double underhook. Deville countered with a knee strike followed by another one to pick the winner.

The second Intercontinental Title Tournament Match between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus was the main event of this week's SmackDown. Sheamus countered a high-flying move from Hardy, sent him to the ring post, and planted him with three Irish Curse backbreaker.

Hardy came back with his pendant Inverted Atomic Drop combined with the Leg-drop. He went for the Swanton Bomb but Sheamus raised his knees up and looked forward to connecting with the Brogue Kick. Hardy slid down and rolled up Sheamus to get the victory. He will now face Daniel Bryan in the second round. Hardy celebrated the win to send the show off-air.