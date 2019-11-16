WWE Friday Night SmackDown results with highlights: November 15, 2019

The tag team championships were on the line whereas a special edition of Miz TV was there with Daniel Bryan as the special guest. Check out the results from the show that took place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

King Corbin opened the show and made a royal entrance, while he got carried to the ring in a throne by some persons. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode joined him at the ring to talk trash about Roman Reigns. They even brought out a man dressed as a mascot-type dog who bent down on his knees for the King.

Shorty G and Mustafa Ali vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler was the opening contest of the night. Corbin and the mascot were distracting Ali and G and that led Roman Reigns to come out and confront Corbin. Reigns downed Corbin with a spear as Ali nailed Ziggler with a 450-splash to pick up the win. Thus, Ali and G retained their Survivor Series spots.

Drew Gulak and The B Team appeared on the show to cut a promo on Braun Strowman who came out in cheers from the fans. He bulldozed everyone standing in the ring before delivering a Running Powerslam on Curtis Axel.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles rematch took place next between The Revival and The New Day. Dash and Dawson were in control by hitting Big E with the Shatter Machine. Kofi saved the matchup with a high-fly when The Undisputed Era, NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly attacked all four of the competitors to disqualify the match. The locker room emptied to send them for a retreat.

Heavy Machinery squashed local talents named Kevin Tibbs and Kip Stevens in a quick time. Otis hit the Caterpillar on one of the opponents and tagged in Tucker to execute the Compactor to pick up the win.

Bayley vs. Nikki Cross for the Survivor Series team spot was converted into an eight-woman tag team match after a bunch of NXT superstars interfered. It led to the lineup of Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke, Carmella and Nikki Cross vs. Rhea Ripley, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, and Dakota Kai. It was Cross who picked up the victory on behalf of her team after connecting with a swinging neckbreaker on Dakota Kai.

The main event of SmackDown featured Miz TV with Daniel Bryan as the guest. Miz let Bryan get fired up, reminding him about his past accolades and the attack by The Fiend from last week. Soon, Fiend flashed into the big screen to propose a title match against Bryan at Survivor Series. Fans chanted YES as The Miz confirmed Wyatt vs. Bryan will happen at Survivor Series to send the show off the air.