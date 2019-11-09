WWE Friday Night SmackDown results with highlights: November 8, 2019

A former multi-time Women's Champion returned to action whereas Boxer Tyson Fury was also in attendance. Plus, a main-event was in-store featuring Roman Reigns. Check out the results from the night that took place at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

King Corbin came out to cut a heel promo while opening the show, this week in the middle of huge boos from the raucous UK crowd. He blamed Roman Reigns for last week's NXT invasion. Reigns could not come out to defend as he was yet to reach the building.

The New Day members, Big E and Kofi Kingston challenged SmackDown Tag Team Champions Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival for the titles in the opening match of the night. Dash Wilder almost had E pinned with a ring draped DDT followed by a Shatter Machine attempt. But Kofi delivered a missile drop-kick on Dash and hit the Trouble in Paradise on him to pick up the win. New Day became a seven-time tag team champions.

The Heavy Machinery - Tucker Knight and Otis Dojovic appeared on SmackDown to compete in a match. But the Imperium from NXT UK - WWE UK Champion WALTER, Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner and Alexander Wolfe attacked them out of nowhere. The New Day, Apollo Crews, Ali, and Shorty G ran down to the ring to make the save sending the NXT UK members for a retreat.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro competed against Ali and Shorty G in a tag team match on SmackDown. Sami Zayn and Daniel Bryan were standing at the respective team's corner. Nakamura caught Ali with a reverse Exploder Suplex. Ali countered a knee attempt from him as Zayn distracted him. Nakamura hit the Kinshasa using this opportunity to notch a win.

Nikki Cross vs. Sasha Banks was the next matchup on SmackDown which marked the latter's return to in-ring competition. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley was present on the commentary table to distract Cross, throughout the match. Sasha capitalized on these and applied the Bank Statement submission maneuver to pick up the win. WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler ran out once the match was over to deliver a sneak attack on Bayley before escaping through the crowd.

Sami Zayn urged Daniel Bryan, once again to join him and Nakamura to form a heel team. He tried to convince Bryan until the lights went out and WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt arrived at the scene. He choked out Bryan with the Mandible Claw.

The Manchester crowd gave massive pop to hometown hero Tyson Fury who returned on SmackDown to plug in his next fight with Deontay Wilder in February. Braun Strowman joined him in the ring and wished to form a tag team with him. The B Team, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas came out to confront them. Fury dropped Dallas with a big right hand and Strowman caught Axel with his pendant Running Powerslam.

Carmella and Dana Brooke vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville happened, next on SmackDown. Dana sent Sonya neck-first into the steel ring steps for a huge pop from the crows. She followed up with a top rope senton on her to pick up the win on behalf of her team. Carmella and Dana Brooke have joined Sasha Banks in a women's team at Survivor Series, as per the stipulations of the match.

The main event of SmackDown featured Roman Reigns competing against King Corbin. The Big Dog took control of the match leveling Corbin with a Big Boot followed by a Superman Punch when Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode came out to provide the distractions. Reigns caught Roode and Ziggler with Superman Punch and Spear, respectively. But this allowed Corbin to connect with the End of Days from behind to pick up the huge win. He celebrated with the scepter and talked trash to the UK crowd sending the show off the air.