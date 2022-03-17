WWE Hall of Fame 2023: Spoiler on the headliner’s name

The reports suggest that Batista, who is also a bonafide movie star, will take his rightful spot in the prestigious club as one of the members of the Class Of 2023 as the event is set to emanate from Hollywood.

WWE originally announced The Animal will be inducted into the 2020 Class, but the ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The entire 2020 Class except for him was then inducted along with the 2021 Class last year in a virtual ceremony.

Batista later mentioned that he could not make it to the show due to previous obligations. WWE also honored his request by pushing back the induction to a future ceremony. The company also wanted a popular star like him to get the honor amid fans in attendance.

In more updates, PWInsider reports that Batista will be in attendance at the 2022 Hall Of Fame ceremony. The source also confirmed that despite his appearance his own induction should go down, next year in Hollywood.

“It is expected he’ll be in attendance in Dallas for Undertaker’s Hall of Fame induction. We are told that internally, Batista’s official induction ceremony is more likely for next year in Los Angeles.”

So far, the promotion has announced The Undertaker, Vader, and Queen Sharmell for the 2022 Class. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon will do the honor for Taker while Hall of Famer Booker T will induct Sharmell, but Vader's inductor is still not revealed.

“Psycho” Sid Vicious is rumoured for this year’s Class. In an update, PWInsider confirms that WWE officials have also considered The Steiner Brothers for a Hall of Fame induction, this year. However, the promotion is yet to cofirm the same.

WWE Hall of Fame 2022 induction ceremony will take place on Friday, April 1 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

For the first time, the show will air on Peacock/WWE Network just after the WrestleMania 38 go-home SmackDown episode concludes on FOX.