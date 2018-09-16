WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Match Card, start time, TV schedule, date and location

The match card for tonight's event is stacked. Now, let us take a look at the TV schedule for WWE Hell in a Cell 2018.

This year's Hell in a Cell takes place this Sunday (September 16) at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Due to time difference, the main show will start at 4.30 AM in India on Monday (September 17).

Broadcast info in India:

Live: Sony TEN 1 in English and Sony TEN 3 in Hindi on Monday (September 17) from 4.30 AM IST.

Repeat: Sony TEN 1 in English and Sony TEN 3 in Hindi on Monday (September 17) at 1 PM and 7 PM.

Fans can also watch it on the WWE Network.

Roman Reigns will put the Universal title on the line against Braun Strowman inside the demonic structure with Hall of Famer and Hardcore Legend Mick Foley as the Special Guest Referee. While, WWE Champion AJ Styles will put Smackdown's prime title on the line against Samoa Joe in a battle that could steal the show.

Ronda Rousey will also be in action as she defends the RAW Women's Championship for the first time since winning the title in Summerslam against Alexa Bliss. While, Charlotte Flair faces Becky Lynch in the Smackdown Women's Championship match.

Shield members Dean Ambrose and Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins will look to add the RAW Tag Team Championships to their stable as they take on Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. While, New Day will meet Rusev Day for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship.

One day before the @WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, get an inside look at the construction of the dreaded structure! #HIAC #HellInACell https://t.co/dSj1DLyXLb — WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2018

Jeff Hardy will compete in his first ever Hell in a Cell Match against Randy Orton following a fierce rivalry between the two superstars.

Check out the scheduled match card:

1. Mixed tag team match: Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

2. Singles match for the WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe

3. Tag team match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and/or Xavier Woods) (c) vs. Rusev and Aiden English

4. Hell in a Cell match for the WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Braun Strowman with Mick Foley as special guest referee

5. Singles match for the WWE Raw Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

6. Hell in a Cell match: Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton

7. Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Becky Lynch

8. Tag team match for the Raw Tag Team Championship: Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose