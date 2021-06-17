WWE Hell in a Cell 2021: Match card, date, India time and where to watch

Originally scheduled to take place in October every year, the Hell in a Cell, which is a gimmick based event, will take place in June this year and the 13th edition of the PPV like always will feature matches inside the hellacious steel structure.

The two prime titles in the company - WWE Championship from Raw and Universal Championship from SmackDown - are set to be matches that will be contested inside the Cell as Bobby Lashley defends his belt against Drew McIntyre, while Roman Reigns defends against Rey Mysterio.

WWE Hell in a Cell 2021: Spoiler on big match outcomes

Like the top title's in the men's division, the Champions from the women's division are also set to defend their titles as SmackDown Women's champion Bianca Belair faces former champion Bayley and Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley puts the belt on the line against another former champion Charlotte Flair.

Also on the card, a rivalry continues as Alexa Bliss is set to take on Shayna Baszler. However, the storyline suggest this fight could be converted into a tag team affair with Nia Jax also being involved. Meanwhile, more matches could be added to the card following this week's SmackDown.

Here is all you need to know about WWE Hell in a Cell 2021:

When and where is WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 taking place?

The event is set to take place on Sunday (June 20) at the ThunderDome, which currently resides at Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. However, due to time difference, the event will take place on Monday (June 21) morning in India.

What time does WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 start?

The event starts at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET / 11 PM GMT (Sunday, June 20). In India, the show will start at 5:30 AM IST (Monday, June 21).

Where and how to watch WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 in India?

In India, Sony Pictures Sports Network has the rights to telecast all WWE shows. So, Sony TEN 1 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) will be the channels that broadcast the event, while Sony LIV will live stream the PPV as well.

Match Card (As it stands)

♦ Hell in a Cell WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

♦ Hell in a Cell Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

♦ Raw Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

♦ SmackDown Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley

♦ Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler