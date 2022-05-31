WWE Hell In A Cell: List of HIAC Matches, History, Most Appearances, Most Wins & Results

WWE Hell in a Cell is a steel structure that encloses the ring and the ring-side area with a door being locked by thick chains, putting the superstars through Hell as the name of the match itself states.

The only way the result is earned is via a pin-fall or submission inside the ring. The match also is contested under No Disqualification rules and over the years different stipulations have been added to the match.

The Cell was initially 16 feet high and weighed over two tons, but was later replaced by a more robust version, that was 20 feet high and five tons in weight. This was forced after many took the fight to the roof of the structure.

While the first WWE Hell in a Cell match took place at the inaugural Bad Blood pay-per-view (PPV), there have been 49 more matches that have been contested inside the steel structure. Among the 50, 28 matches were held for a title match.

The one thing that comes to the mind of Old School wrestling fans when there is talk of Hell in a Cell is the sight of The Undertaker dropping down legendary Mankind (Mick Foley) from the roof of the 16 feet structure in 1998.

The gimmick-based match later evolved to a pay-per-view with the same name in 2009 and has been held for 13 editions so far with at least one or two such matches being booked on the card.

As it stands, The Undertaker has made the most appearances and also won the most in the toll-taking match that has taken place at least 50 times so far. The Deadman has won 8 of his 14 matches inside Hell in a Cell.

The next best performers inside the Cell are Triple H and Randy Orton, who have won 6 and 5 matches in 9 and 8 appearances respectively. Here is a look at the list of WWE Hell in a Cell matches:

Match No. Result Match Type Event Date 1 Shawn Michaels defeated The Undertaker Singles match for shot at WWF Title at Survivor Series Badd Blood: In Your House October 5, 1997 2 The Undertaker & Stone Cold Steve Austin defeated Mankind & Kane Tornado tag team match Raw Is War June 15, 1998 3 The Undertaker defeated Mankind Singles match King of the Ring June 28, 1998 4 Mankind vs. Kane ended in no contest Singles match Raw Is War August 24, 1998 5 The Undertaker defeated Big Boss Man Singles match WrestleMania XV March 28, 1999 6 Triple H (c) defeated Cactus Jack Singles match for the WWF Title No Way Out February 27, 2000 7 Kurt Angle (c) defeated The Undertaker, Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Rikishi, and The Rock Six-man match for the WWF Title Armageddon December 10, 2000 8 Triple H defeated Chris Jericho Singles match Judgment Day May 19, 2002 9 Brock Lesnar (c) defeated The Undertaker Singles match for the WWE Championship No Mercy October 20, 2002 10 Triple H (c) defeated Kevin Nash Singles match for World Heavyweight Title (Mick Foley guest referee) Bad Blood June 15, 2003 11 Triple H defeated Shawn Michaels Singles match Bad Blood June 13, 2004 12 Batista (c) defeated Triple H Singles match for World Heavyweight Title Vengeance June 26, 2005 13 The Undertaker defeated Randy Orton Singles match Armageddon December 18, 2005 14 D-Generation X (Triple H & Shawn Michaels) defeated Mr. McMahon, Shane McMahon & Big Show Two-on-three handicap match Unforgiven September 17, 2006 15 Batista (c) defeated The Undertaker Singles match for World Heavyweight Title Survivor Series November 18, 2007 16 The Undertaker defeated Edge Singles match SummerSlam August 17, 2008 17 The Undertaker defeated CM Punk (c) Singles match for World Heavyweight Title Hell in a Cell October 4, 2009 18 Randy Orton defeated John Cena (c) Singles match for WWE Title Hell in a Cell October 4, 2009 19 D-Generation X (Triple H & Shawn Michaels) defeated The Legacy (Cody Rhodes & Ted DiBiase) Tornado tag team match Hell in a Cell October 4, 2009 20 Randy Orton (c) defeated Sheamus Singles match for WWE Title Hell in a Cell October 3, 2010 21 Kane (c) defeated The Undertaker Singles match for World Heavyweight Title Hell in a Cell October 3, 2010 22 John Cena (c) defeated Alberto Del Rio, CM Punk, Dolph Ziggler, and Jack Swagger Five-man match for WWE Title Raw (dark match) September 26, 2011 23 Mark Henry (c) defeated Randy Orton Singles match for World Heavyweight Title Hell in a Cell October 2, 2011 24 Alberto Del Rio defeated John Cena (c) and CM Punk Triple threat match for WWE Title Hell in a Cell October 2, 2011 25 The Undertaker defeated Triple H Singles match (Shawn Michaels guest referee) WrestleMania XXVIII April 1, 2012 26 CM Punk (c) defeated Ryback Singles match for the WWE Title Hell in a Cell October 28, 2012 27 CM Punk defeated Ryback & Paul Heyman Two-on-one handicap match Hell in a Cell October 27, 2013 28 Randy Orton defeated Daniel Bryan Singles match for vacant WWE Title (Shawn Michaels guest referee) Hell in a Cell October 27, 2013 29 John Cena defeated Randy Orton Singles match for shot at WWE World Heavyweight Title Hell in a Cell October 26, 2014 30 Seth Rollins defeated Dean Ambrose Singles match Hell in a Cell October 26, 2014 31 Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt Singles match Hell in a Cell October 25, 2015 32 Brock Lesnar defeated The Undertaker Singles match Hell in a Cell October 25, 2015 33 The Undertaker defeated Shane McMahon Singles match (For Shane control of Raw & Taker to keep competing at WM) WrestleMania 32 April 3, 2016 34 Roman Reigns (c) defeated Rusev Singles match for WWE US Title Hell in a Cell October 30, 2016 35 Kevin Owens (c) defeated Seth Rollins Singles match for Universal Title Hell in a Cell October 30, 2016 36 Charlotte Flair defeated Sasha Banks (c) Singles match for Raw Women's Title Hell in a Cell October 30, 2016 37 The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) defeated The New Day (Big E & Xavier Woods) (c) Tornado tag team match for SD Tag Team Titles Hell in a Cell October 8, 2017 38 Kevin Owens defeated Shane McMahon Falls Count Anywhere match Hell in a Cell October 8, 2017 39 Randy Orton defeated Jeff Hardy Singles match Hell in a Cell September 16, 2018 40 Roman Reigns (c) vs. Braun Strowman ended in a no contest Singles match for Universal Title (Mick Foley guest referee) Hell in a Cell September 16, 2018 41 Becky Lynch (c) defeated Sasha Banks Singles match for Raw Women's Title Hell in a Cell October 6, 2019 42 Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bray Wyatt ended in stoppage Singles match for Universal Title Hell in a Cell October 6, 2019 43 Roman Reigns (c) defeated Jey Uso "I Quit" match for Universal Title Hell in a Cell October 25, 2020 44 Sasha Banks defeated Bayley (c) Singles match for the SD Women's Title Hell in a Cell October 25, 2020 45 Randy Orton defeated Drew McIntyre (c) Singles match for WWE Title Hell in a Cell October 25, 2020 46 Roman Reigns (c) defeated Rey Mysterio Singles match for Universal Title Friday Night SmackDown June 18, 2021 47 Bianca Belair (c) defeated Bayley Singles match for SD Women's Title Hell in a Cell June 20, 2021 48 Bobby Lashley (c) defeated Drew McIntyre Last Chance match for WWE Title Hell in a Cell June 20, 2021 49 Bobby Lashley defeated Xavier Woods Singles match Monday Night Raw June 21, 2021 50 Edge defeated Seth Rollins Singles match Crown Jewel October 21, 2021