WWE Hell In A Cell: List of HIAC Matches, History, Most Appearances, Most Wins & Results

Bengaluru, May 31: WWE hosted the first ever Hell in a Cell match in 1997 featuring the superstar well-known for the gimmick-based match, Hall of Famer The Undertaker, who was pitted against a fellow Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.
WWE Hell in a Cell is a steel structure that encloses the ring and the ring-side area with a door being locked by thick chains, putting the superstars through Hell as the name of the match itself states.
The only way the result is earned is via a pin-fall or submission inside the ring. The match also is contested under No Disqualification rules and over the years different stipulations have been added to the match.
The Cell was initially 16 feet high and weighed over two tons, but was later replaced by a more robust version, that was 20 feet high and five tons in weight. This was forced after many took the fight to the roof of the structure.
While the first WWE Hell in a Cell match took place at the inaugural Bad Blood pay-per-view (PPV), there have been 49 more matches that have been contested inside the steel structure. Among the 50, 28 matches were held for a title match.
The one thing that comes to the mind of Old School wrestling fans when there is talk of Hell in a Cell is the sight of The Undertaker dropping down legendary Mankind (Mick Foley) from the roof of the 16 feet structure in 1998.
The gimmick-based match later evolved to a pay-per-view with the same name in 2009 and has been held for 13 editions so far with at least one or two such matches being booked on the card.
As it stands, The Undertaker has made the most appearances and also won the most in the toll-taking match that has taken place at least 50 times so far. The Deadman has won 8 of his 14 matches inside Hell in a Cell.
The next best performers inside the Cell are Triple H and Randy Orton, who have won 6 and 5 matches in 9 and 8 appearances respectively. Here is a look at the list of WWE Hell in a Cell matches:
|Match No.
|Result
|Match Type
|Event
|Date
|1
|Shawn Michaels defeated The Undertaker
|Singles match for shot at WWF Title at Survivor Series
|Badd Blood: In Your House
|October 5, 1997
|2
|The Undertaker & Stone Cold Steve Austin defeated Mankind & Kane
|Tornado tag team match
|Raw Is War
|June 15, 1998
|3
|The Undertaker defeated Mankind
|Singles match
|King of the Ring
|June 28, 1998
|4
|Mankind vs. Kane ended in no contest
|Singles match
|Raw Is War
|August 24, 1998
|5
|The Undertaker defeated Big Boss Man
|Singles match
|WrestleMania XV
|March 28, 1999
|6
|Triple H (c) defeated Cactus Jack
|Singles match for the WWF Title
|No Way Out
|February 27, 2000
|7
|Kurt Angle (c) defeated The Undertaker, Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Rikishi, and The Rock
|Six-man match for the WWF Title
|Armageddon
|December 10, 2000
|8
|Triple H defeated Chris Jericho
|Singles match
|Judgment Day
|May 19, 2002
|9
|Brock Lesnar (c) defeated The Undertaker
|Singles match for the WWE Championship
|No Mercy
|October 20, 2002
|10
|Triple H (c) defeated Kevin Nash
|Singles match for World Heavyweight Title (Mick Foley guest referee)
|Bad Blood
|June 15, 2003
|11
|Triple H defeated Shawn Michaels
|Singles match
|Bad Blood
|June 13, 2004
|12
|Batista (c) defeated Triple H
|Singles match for World Heavyweight Title
|Vengeance
|June 26, 2005
|13
|The Undertaker defeated Randy Orton
|Singles match
|Armageddon
|December 18, 2005
|14
|D-Generation X (Triple H & Shawn Michaels) defeated Mr. McMahon, Shane McMahon & Big Show
|Two-on-three handicap match
|Unforgiven
|September 17, 2006
|15
|Batista (c) defeated The Undertaker
|Singles match for World Heavyweight Title
|Survivor Series
|November 18, 2007
|16
|The Undertaker defeated Edge
|Singles match
|SummerSlam
|August 17, 2008
|17
|The Undertaker defeated CM Punk (c)
|Singles match for World Heavyweight Title
|Hell in a Cell
|October 4, 2009
|18
|Randy Orton defeated John Cena (c)
|Singles match for WWE Title
|Hell in a Cell
|October 4, 2009
|19
|D-Generation X (Triple H & Shawn Michaels) defeated The Legacy (Cody Rhodes & Ted DiBiase)
|Tornado tag team match
|Hell in a Cell
|October 4, 2009
|20
|Randy Orton (c) defeated Sheamus
|Singles match for WWE Title
|Hell in a Cell
|October 3, 2010
|21
|Kane (c) defeated The Undertaker
|Singles match for World Heavyweight Title
|Hell in a Cell
|October 3, 2010
|22
|John Cena (c) defeated Alberto Del Rio, CM Punk, Dolph Ziggler, and Jack Swagger
|Five-man match for WWE Title
|Raw (dark match)
|September 26, 2011
|23
|Mark Henry (c) defeated Randy Orton
|Singles match for World Heavyweight Title
|Hell in a Cell
|October 2, 2011
|24
|Alberto Del Rio defeated John Cena (c) and CM Punk
|Triple threat match for WWE Title
|Hell in a Cell
|October 2, 2011
|25
|The Undertaker defeated Triple H
|Singles match (Shawn Michaels guest referee)
|WrestleMania XXVIII
|April 1, 2012
|26
|CM Punk (c) defeated Ryback
|Singles match for the WWE Title
|Hell in a Cell
|October 28, 2012
|27
|CM Punk defeated Ryback & Paul Heyman
|Two-on-one handicap match
|Hell in a Cell
|October 27, 2013
|28
|Randy Orton defeated Daniel Bryan
|Singles match for vacant WWE Title (Shawn Michaels guest referee)
|Hell in a Cell
|October 27, 2013
|29
|John Cena defeated Randy Orton
|Singles match for shot at WWE World Heavyweight Title
|Hell in a Cell
|October 26, 2014
|30
|Seth Rollins defeated Dean Ambrose
|Singles match
|Hell in a Cell
|October 26, 2014
|31
|Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt
|Singles match
|Hell in a Cell
|October 25, 2015
|32
|Brock Lesnar defeated The Undertaker
|Singles match
|Hell in a Cell
|October 25, 2015
|33
|The Undertaker defeated Shane McMahon
|Singles match (For Shane control of Raw & Taker to keep competing at WM)
|WrestleMania 32
|April 3, 2016
|34
|Roman Reigns (c) defeated Rusev
|Singles match for WWE US Title
|Hell in a Cell
|October 30, 2016
|35
|Kevin Owens (c) defeated Seth Rollins
|Singles match for Universal Title
|Hell in a Cell
|October 30, 2016
|36
|Charlotte Flair defeated Sasha Banks (c)
|Singles match for Raw Women's Title
|Hell in a Cell
|October 30, 2016
|37
|The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) defeated The New Day (Big E & Xavier Woods) (c)
|Tornado tag team match for SD Tag Team Titles
|Hell in a Cell
|October 8, 2017
|38
|Kevin Owens defeated Shane McMahon
|Falls Count Anywhere match
|Hell in a Cell
|October 8, 2017
|39
|Randy Orton defeated Jeff Hardy
|Singles match
|Hell in a Cell
|September 16, 2018
|40
|Roman Reigns (c) vs. Braun Strowman ended in a no contest
|Singles match for Universal Title (Mick Foley guest referee)
|Hell in a Cell
|September 16, 2018
|41
|Becky Lynch (c) defeated Sasha Banks
|Singles match for Raw Women's Title
|Hell in a Cell
|October 6, 2019
|42
|Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bray Wyatt ended in stoppage
|Singles match for Universal Title
|Hell in a Cell
|October 6, 2019
|43
|Roman Reigns (c) defeated Jey Uso
|"I Quit" match for Universal Title
|Hell in a Cell
|October 25, 2020
|44
|Sasha Banks defeated Bayley (c)
|Singles match for the SD Women's Title
|Hell in a Cell
|October 25, 2020
|45
|Randy Orton defeated Drew McIntyre (c)
|Singles match for WWE Title
|Hell in a Cell
|October 25, 2020
|46
|Roman Reigns (c) defeated Rey Mysterio
|Singles match for Universal Title
|Friday Night SmackDown
|June 18, 2021
|47
|Bianca Belair (c) defeated Bayley
|Singles match for SD Women's Title
|Hell in a Cell
|June 20, 2021
|48
|Bobby Lashley (c) defeated Drew McIntyre
|Last Chance match for WWE Title
|Hell in a Cell
|June 20, 2021
|49
|Bobby Lashley defeated Xavier Woods
|Singles match
|Monday Night Raw
|June 21, 2021
|50
|Edge defeated Seth Rollins
|Singles match
|Crown Jewel
|October 21, 2021
