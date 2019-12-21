WWE in 2019: Top 5 creative failures by the promotion in the year

Kurt Angle losing retirement match to Baron Corbin

To be honest, scheduling of the match itself was thrash as it was at the biggest event of the year. A legendary name like Kurt Angle deserved much better opponent and thereby a proper send-off to his illustrious career. For a start Baron Corbin was definitely not the one.

WWE wanted to put him over with a win against the Hall of Famer when they did not have any plan in store for him in the first place. Despite controversies and backlashes, Vince McMahon ended up booking this match in desperation and it appeared to be an utter failure.

Brock Lesnar winning Money in the Bank

Seven superstars put their bodies on the line during the Money in the Bank and then they bring out the eighth name at the very last minute to let him take the opportunistic briefcase and that was not a cool thing at all.

And if the name is Brock Lesnar, he can do anything even if it is winning MITB when he was not in the match itself. Just a month later, The Beast would eventually cash in on the briefcase to win the Universal Championship which also generated tremendous heat from the WWE Universe.

Thankfully, Seth Rollins won it back at Summerslam to set things right and earned the nickname of Beastslayer.

Seth Rollins vs. The Fiend Hell in a Cell match

Seth Rollins' second Universal title run appeared to be a failure as the fans turned on him for no reason. In addition, another disastrous booking followed for him at Hell in a Cell 2019. WWE was hell-bent on protecting The Fiend and thus ended up disqualifying a Hell in a Cell bout which was actually contested under the No-Disqualification rules.

The fans let their displeasure known about this situation, while WWE clarified the outcome saying that it was rather a ‘referee stoppage'. But it was not enough to erase the bitter memory from the worst HIAC match of all-time.

Botched finish to Wrestlemania 35 main-event featuring women

It's safe to say that the historic women's Wrestlemania main event failed to live up to the hype. Firstly, the audience were already tired to seethe contest after sitting through a five-hour long show.

Then the finish was unexpected and was reportedly a botched one as well. And plus, we have never seen a Wrestlemania main-event end via a simple roll-up. The fans also did not realize what happened for a while until the referee announced Becky Lynch as the winner. Well, The Man's 'Mania moment could have been much better as the win appeared to be an accidental pin on Rousey.

The Undertaker vs. Goldberg dream match at Super ShowDown

What happens when you put two 50-plus superstars in a match at a place where the temperature almost touched 50-degree-celsius temperature? It produces a match that goes down as simply a nightmare for both the superstars involved.

Thus, the dream match between The Undertaker and Goldberg was ruined at WWE Super ShowDown. Goldberg had been knocked out in the middle of the match as a result of several botches.

Both the performers were unable to execute their finishing maneuvers properly as well and the match was ugly by all means. ‘Taker was forced to somehow deliver the eeriest Chokeslam of his career and call off perhaps the worst match of his career as well.