WWE in 2019: Top five matches of the year

Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks (Hell in a Cell Match for the WWE RAW Women's Championship - Hell in a Cell)

This match was perhaps the only good thing of the garbage pay-per-view aka Hell in a Cell 2019. At a time when the entire IWC is blasting WWE for halting the Women's Evolution, they must have forgotten about the match that was executed so well in comparison to the men's division HIAC contest. Sasha Banks showed why she claimed to be the most technical wrestler of the locker room whereas Becky was blessed to get the most relevant opponent during her title reign. The duo just tore the house down competing inside the demonic structure. Becky stood tall as the dust was cleared but it was Sasha who left the critics impressed.

Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio (SmackDown: January 15, 2019)

Televised matches on weekly WWE programming do not get much attention that they deserve, in general. But this was one of the rarest occasions where Andrade and Rey Mysterio were putting on a clinic on SmackDown, regularly. The January 15th episode's matchup deserves an explicit shoutout as the audience could hardly blink their eyes. The two Mexicans performed some moves that were absolutely incredible and never-before-seen in the WWE. The internet went loud demanding more replays of this lineup in the future. Well, we expect to see them go at it again as both of them are on Raw, at present.

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (WWE Universal Championship - SummerSlam)

It was a rematch from WrestleMania which created doubts about whether it could be successful as the SummerSlam main event. The program between these two names has already been stretched for the time being. Plus, the audience had begun to turn of Rollins who is the cornerstone of Monday Nights. This match would be a great example of how the two competitors converted the heat to deliver an edge-of-the-seat thriller from the get-go. Lesnar, once again showed why he remains the biggest box office attraction by putting over Seth Rollins, big-time who began his second reign as the Universal Champion. As for the champion at Summerslam 2019, he has never looked more resilient in his career.

Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles (WWE Universal Championship - Money in the Bank)

WWE program's rating was in jeopardy back in May as AEW started airing new episodes. They needed something impactful to overcome the odds and could not think of a better option than booking this dream feud between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles just days after the latter one stepped into Raw. Just when you thought of having a dull time following WrestleMania 35, Mondays became anticipated with the two best technically gifted athletes of this generation going at each other. Thus, a benchmark performance was delivered at Money in the Bank which must be on replays on DVRs for rookie superstars.

Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston (WWE Championship - WrestleMania 35)

The WWE Title match at WrestleMania is a perfect example where a greatly executed storyline meets brilliant performance to become a standout. The WWE audience backed up Kofi Kingston firmly who was drained with emotions after 11 years of denial from the main event scene. The whole-hearted support grew bigger as Vince McMahon put more obstacles in his path whereas Daniel Bryan played the perfect heel puppet. The rest was left between Kofi and Bryan's in-ring chemistry that created a roller-coaster ride. By the end, Kofi-mania lived up to the hypes as the sports entertainment crowned its first African born WWE Champion.